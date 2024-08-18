Bonera proud of Milan Futuro after second win despite lacking ‘physicality and experience’

Daniele Bonera has praised his Milan Futuro side after they got their second victory in as many games to start the new season, beating Novara in the Coppa Italia Lega Pro.

Milan Futuro went a goal behind from a set piece but equalised in the 24th minute after some great work by Chaka Traorè on the left wing, winning a penalty which Francesco Camarda stepped up and converted calmly.

The Traorè-Camarda continued and just a few minutes before the break it gave the Rossoneri the lead. A looping cross from Chaka on the left found the run of the centre-forward, who headed in with power and precision.

Bonera spoke to Milan TV at full-time to analyse what was another very positive outing from his side, this time one where they had to show their resolve by coming from behind.

How do you feel after the win?

“We make the style our strength, it is clear that we have deficits in terms of physicality and experience, but we try to make up for it with technique,” he said (via MilanNews).

“I am a little angry about the goal conceded from a set piece, already in Lecco it was a warning bell. It is my responsibility, I will try to give more information to the boys. For the rest they were very good, they turned the game around and with a lot of suffering we brought it home.”

What did you see in the victory?

“There was everything. A choral situation on a technical level, the goalkeeper’s saves, the defence held up, we fought and battled, we made quality plays on the outside, Camarda finished well… In short, a game that leaves me satisfied. I was curious, I wondered how we would react to the first slap and we reacted great.”

Virtus Entella are the next opponents in the first league game…

“We are facing an important opponent, who has the objective of moving up a category. Difficult pitch, well-trained and prepared team. We will prepare well during the week to make our league debut in the best possible way, certainly the two victories in the cup give us great motivation.”