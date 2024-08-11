Bonera happy with Milan Futuro win but highlights flaws: “Inevitable at this time”

Daniele Bonera was happy with the performance of Milan Futuro in their first official game, beating Lecco by three goals to nil. However, he did admit that the Rossoneri were a bit fortunate not to concede a goal.

Milan Futuro played their first-ever game yesterday as they faced Lecco in the Coppa Italia Serie C. While the home side had their fair share of chances, Bonera’s boys came out on top as they found the back of the net three times.

Speaking to MilanTV after the game, as cited by MilanNews, Bonera was pleased with the performance of his players but also admitted that they could do better. Lecco probably should have scored with their chances, but it’s all part of the journey.

On the match…

“Surprised? No, because we are aware of the qualities we have in this squad. There was a lot of curiosity but the boys played the match well in the first half. I didn’t like the second half too much, especially the first 15 minutes in which all our youthful flaws were visible: inevitable at this time of year and in this project that started a month ago.”

What are the flaws?

“The penalty episode came from a throw-in and we weren’t careful. Lapo [Nava] was very good, we were lucky not to concede a goal: we managed it better eventually but it always remained a bit unstable until 2-0. This is a journey that started a month ago, today the average age of the squad was 19, I think it’s normal to have these blackouts in certain situations.”

On the talent in the squad …

“Milan’s youth sector has many talents, we just have to help them express this talent even through complicated matches like tonight’s. It’s clear that we had an 8 or 9-year difference compared to Lecco, but we always look at our own team and try to work with the product we have. We try to give these guys all the opportunities and time to make mistakes: we know that difficult moments will also come,” he concluded.

Milan Futuro will be up against Novara in the second round, scheduled for next week, and then the Serie C season will start the week after that. As such, Bonera and his boys will have to continue working hard.