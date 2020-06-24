Bonebreakers Contortionists Pull Off Mind-Blowing Act On 'America's Got Talent'

The Bonebreakers contortionist act blew away the judges on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday ― and the audience too. Just check out the reaction here:

The expressions alone should clue you to how extreme the Bonebreakers’ act is. The acrobats from Atlanta by way of Guinea wowed with leg splits, amazed with backbends and, well, freaked out viewers with an “Exorcist”-like neck twist.

“My jaw was on the table,” guest judge Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family” told the performers.

But Simon Cowell gave perhaps the best compliment that contortionists could hear: “The more painful it looked, the happier you were getting.”

No plot twist here. They advanced in the talent competition.

Watch their performance above.

