Bone Regeneration Market will grow gradually at 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 3.7% in the Europe bone regeneration market during the forecast period. Growth is primarily underpinned by increasingly available customized bone grafts and substitutes treatments

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bone regeneration market recorded a market value of US$ 7.4 Bn in 2032 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). The sales in the market are expected to reach US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of 2032.

A well-organized and complex physiological process of bone growth is referred to as bone regeneration. Bone insufficiency is the cause of certain bone issues. The intricate process of bone regeneration necessitates bone remodelling. Musculoskeletal disorders are becoming more common across the globe. Prevalence of common musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and joint inflammation are increasing, which is resulting growth in the market.

Additionally, as the per-care cost is continuing to rise each year, increasing global health spending, the treatment for these conditions contributes to the overall cost of pharmaceutical charges. The improved reimbursement scenario covers orthopaedic sector treatment. Medicare, for instance, spent US$ 799.4 billion in 2019 on benefit payments for roughly 61 million people who were 65, older, or disabled.

Medicaid, on the other hand, spent US$138.7 billion on acute care services like hospitalization, visits to the doctor, and prescribed medications in the same year. More patients can choose the treatment when there is a better reimbursement scenario. Future growth in the market for bone regeneration is projected because this factor, is positive. The demand for bone regeneration is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the development of novel, advanced technologies.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15486

Key Takeaways from Bone Regeneration Study

  • Bone grafts substitute as products are expected to hold around 83.4% market value share by the end of 2032, and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 4.1% over the forecast period.

  • By application, trauma cases hold a dominant market share value of 22.6% in 2021 in the global market. As trauma is the most common cause of death it leads to a positive growth during the forecast period.

  • By age group, the adult segment holds a dominant market share value of 56.8% in 2021 in the global market.

  • Hospitals hold a higher end-user segment share in terms of the market share value of 49.1% in 2021. Most surgeries need a proper operating environment because it is critical and time-consuming. To ensure patient safety, most surgeries take place in hospitals.

  • North America is slated to be the largest leading region with an estimated market value of 39.0% at the end of the forecast period. Owing to the high prevalence of joint diseases in the region.

“Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, rising incidence of bone fractures is expected to drive demand for bone regeneration market during the next decade,” says the FMI Analyst

Market Competition

The market for bone regeneration is moderately fragmented, and there exist, several local, emerging, as well as established players within the market sphere. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce new products with continued collaboration and expansion activities

  • Johnson & Johnson gained 510(k) FDA clearance in November 2021 for the VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution for use with the ATTUNE® Total Knee System, giving surgeons the chance to streamline their current workflows on a typical orthopedic procedure.

  • Altapore Shape bioactive bone graft, the newest addition to Baxter's line of next-generation bone graft substitutes, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2020.

Key Players:

  • Medtronic plc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • DePuy Synthes, Inc.

  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

  • Arthrex, Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

  • Smith & Nephew, Inc.

  • Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

  • Nuvasive, Inc.

  • Allosource

  • NovaBone Products, LLC

  • BonAlive Biomaterials Ltd.

  • Sigma Graft Biomaterials

  • RTI Surgical

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • Exactech, Inc

  • A.B. Dental Devices Ltd

  • Geistlich Pharma AG

  • BMT Group

  • Osstem Implant

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15486

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Bone Regeneration market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global bone degeneration market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product – [bone grafts substitutes (allograft, xenograft, autografts, synthetic bone graft, bone morphogenetic protein), bone growth stimulators (non-invasive bone growth stimulators, invasive electrical bone growth stimulator)], application [osteoarthritis (OA), osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), spinal disorders, dentistry, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), and trauma cases], age group [pediatric, adults, geriatric], end user [hospitals, orthopaedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres], across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Bone Regeneration Industry Research

By Product:

  • Bone Grafts Substitutes

    • Allografts

      • Demineralized Bone Matrix(DBM)

      • Others

    • Xenograft

    • Autografts

    • Synthetic Bone Graft

    • Bone Morphogenetic Protein(BMP)

  • Bone Growth Stimulators

    • Non-Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

    • Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

By Application:

  • Osteoarthritis (OA)

  • Osteoporosis

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

  • Spinal Disorders

  • Dentistry

  • Craniomaxillofacial (CMF)

  • Trauma Cases

By Age Group:

  • Pediatric

  • Adults

  • Geriatric

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Orthopedic Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Any Queries, Speak To Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15486

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Request for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15486

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size : The global Bone Growth Stimulators Market size is poised to reach US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022.

Intelligent Prosthetics Market Trends : The global intelligent prosthetics market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 747.4 Mn by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach an estimated valuation of ~US$ 1.35 Bn by 2032.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Forecast : The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032. The healthcare biometrics market share is likely to boost up to US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market Growth : The global orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market is estimated to grow from almost US$ 2000 Mn in 2017 to more than US$ 3,500 Mn by 2027 end.

Metastatic Bone Tumor Treatment Market Analysis : Metastatic Bone Tumor is hard to cure but can be treated to stop, shrink or slows down its growth and relieve symptoms caused by it.

About Us:

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio