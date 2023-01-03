Bone Graft and Substitutes Market will reach to USD 5.78 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Size By Type (Allograft, Synthetic, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DMI), and Xenograft), By Application (Dental, Foot and Ankle, Long Bone, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Spinal Fusion), By End- User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where bone graft and substitute market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bone graft and substitute market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/bone-graft-and-substitutes-market/247/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, end-user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global bone graft and substitute market are AlloSource, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Orthofix Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Geistlich Pharma AG, Dentsply Sirona, Biobank, Wright Medical Group N.V., Globus Medical, BioHorizons, Integra LifeSciences, Arthrex, Inc., Artoss, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., Institut Straumann AG and NuVasive, Inc., among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Biologic imaging reagents market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Bone grafting is a medical term for the surgical methods used to repair fractures or holes in fractured bones with new bone tissue. Despite the development of artificial bone graft alternatives, the procedure has been used for a while to treat spinal fusion, delayed union or non-union, and exceedingly intricate bone abnormalities that pose serious health concerns to patients. Allogeneic grafts and synthetic alternatives have been discovered to pose a threat over the long term when combined with host bone, nevertheless. As a result, these grafts and replacements frequently undergo osteointegration after the procedure. Growth in the global bone grafts and substitutes market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising incidence of bone cancer. Over the course of the forecast period, the global bone grafts and substitutes market is anticipated to rise as a result of the rising incidence of bone cancer. For instance, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) estimates that 3,450 Americans of all ages received a primary bone cancer diagnosis in 2017. The U.S. market for bone cancer treatments is thus anticipated to rise as a result of new cases of bone cancer.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/247

Scope of Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year             

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-User, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

AlloSource, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Orthofix Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Geistlich Pharma AG, Dentsply Sirona, Biobank, Wright Medical Group N.V., Globus Medical, BioHorizons, Integra LifeSciences, Arthrex, Inc., Artoss, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., Institut Straumann AG and NuVasive, Inc., among other

Segmentation Analysis

The allograft segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment is an allograft, synthetic, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DMI), and xenograft. The allograft segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the benefits of allografts, such as high osteo conductivity and quick structural support, their utilization is rising. Additionally, they don't require a second operation, which shortens the surgical procedure and speeds up wound healing. These are regularly used on the spine, hip, and knee. Demineralized bone matrices are available in a range of dimensions and forms, including chips, pellets, and granules. They also have osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties, which adds to their appeal and the expansion of the market.

The spinal fusion segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment is dental, foot and ankle, long bone, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, and spinal fusion. The spinal fusion segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The development can be attributed to an increase in spondylosyndesis surgeries utilizing bone transplant materials. Additionally, the need for corrective surgery is rising due to the aging population, which is more prone to orthopedic disorders. This is anticipated to hasten market expansion in the near future. Between 2015 and 2050, the senior population is expected to double, from 12% to 22%, according to the World Health Organization. The segment is expected to benefit significantly from growing graft utilization for dental procedures over the course of the forecast period. The grafts are often used as a scaffold and filler to hasten healing and aid in the formation of new bone.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The end-user segment is hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to hospitals' extensive use of orthopedists. Throughout the forecast period, it is also anticipated that more patients would visit hospitals to select from a range of spine and joint reconstructive procedures. For instance, a Healthline Media story from April 2020 reports that total knee replacement surgery is now often carried out at numerous facilities, with an estimated 600,000 procedures carried out a year.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the bone graft and substitutes include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. The main factors influencing regional market growth are rising awareness of novel goods that are commercially available, accessibility to a highly developed healthcare system, and greater healthcare spending of 16.9% in 2018. Due to the rising incidence of orthopedic diseases and trauma-related injuries, the American market is outpacing both the North American and global markets by creating the highest demand for bone grafts and substitutes.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's bone graft and substitutes market size was valued at USD 0.0051 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.0074 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growing number of strategic initiatives, such as product launches, approvals, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and joint ventures, is expected to improve regional growth.

  • China

China’s bone graft and substitutes market size was valued at USD 0.0071 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.0110 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. Rising healthcare expenses, more understanding of commercially available technology, and accessibility to an extensive healthcare system are the three key factors influencing the region's growth.

  • India

India's Bone graft and substitutes market size was valued at USD 0.0063 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.0093 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. Emerging nations like India focus on constructing medical facilities like specialty clinics in order to handle a larger patient pool. Long-term market growth is predicted to be supported by the focused focus on improving healthcare infrastructure.

Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the bone graft and substitutes market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for dental bone grafts.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/247/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceuticals Preservative Market Size By Source (Natural Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents and Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents), By Function (Antioxidants Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents, Antimicrobial Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents, and Chelating Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/pharmaceuticals-preservative-market/361

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size By Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Glaucoma, Anti-VEGF Agents, Antiallergy, and Others), By Disease (Glaucoma, Eye Allergy, Eye Infection, Uveitis, Dry Eye, Retinal Disorders, and Others), By Dosage Form (Eye Solutions & Suspensions, Eye Drops, Gels, Capsules and Tablets, and Ointments), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/ophthalmic-drugs-market/357

Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Size By Tools Type (Drill, Reamer, Saw, and Others), By Power Type (Pneumatic, Electric, and Battery Powered), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/neurosurgery-surgical-power-tools-market/356

Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Size By Light Source (Light-emitting diodes (LEDs), Quartz halogen lamps, Gas discharge tubes, and Fluorescent lamps (FL)), By Configuration (Mobile device and Fixed device), By End-User (Hospitals and Neonatal clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/neonatal-phototherapy-devices-market/355

Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size By Type (Stand-Alone Glaucoma, Phacoemulsification, Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Femtosecond Laser Surgery and Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Surgery), By End-User (Ophthalmology Clinic, Hospitals, Outpatient Surgery Centre and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/minimally-invasive-cataract-surgery-devices-market/354

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size By Type (Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Trial Materials, and Others), By Services (Transportation, Storage, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market/353

Disposable Syringes Market Size By Product (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), By Application (Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/disposable-syringes-market/351

Bipolar Disorder Market Size By Drug Class (Anticonvulsant, Mood Stabilizer, Antidepressant Drug, Antipsychotic Drug, and Others), By Mechanism of Action (Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, Beta Blockers, Tricyclic Antidepressant Drug, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/bipolar-disorder-market/350

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size By Test Type (Confirmatory and Preliminary), By End-User (Cancer Research Institutes, Hospital Associated Laboratories and Independent Diagnostics Laboratories), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-diagnostics-market/334

Human Insulin Market Size By Type (Traditional Human Insulin and Modern Human Insulin), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, And Others), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/human-insulin-market/333


Latest Stories

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Zibanejad nets 2, Rangers beat Panthers to snap 2-game slide

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and the New York Rangers snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York, which had gone 0-1-1 coming out of the holiday break. Jaroslav Halak finished with 32 saves for New York. Nick Cousins, Sam Bennett and Eric Staal scored for the Panthers, who have lost their last two games and eight of the last 11. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves. Zi

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai