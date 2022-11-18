Bone Graft and Substitute Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.69 billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Bone Graft and Substitute Market is expected to reach USD 4.69 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Bone Graft and Substitute Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.



Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2424/Bone-Graft-and-Substitute-Market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Bone Graft and Substitute Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

increasing incidences of musculoskeletal disorders across the globe.

growing emphasis on the development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts.

surging demand for advanced products.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Bone Graft and Substitute Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Material Type

by Application Type

by End-use Type

by Region

Bone Graft and Substitute Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

The market has been bifurcated into Allografts, Synthetics, Other. allograft accounted for the largest share of more than 52% in 2021. Their properties, such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity are the factors propelling the growth of the market for this segment.

Story continues

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented into Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone & Spinal Fusion. Spinal fusion segment accounted for the largest share of more than 58% in 2021. The rising adoption of bone graft materials for spondylosyndesis & the rising geriatric population prone to orthopedic ailments are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

Market Trends by End-use Type

The market has been bifurcated into hospitals and dental clinics. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period. The segment can be attributed to the availability of required infrastructure, technical expertise, and skilled staff.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market accounted for the largest market share of more than 38.4% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from orthopedic disorders coupled with expanding geriatric populace and the presence of key market players such as Zimmer Biomet (US) and Dentsply Sirona (US). The market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the increasing incidence of accidental injuries and rising medical tourism in developing countries.

COVID-19 Impact on the Bone Graft and Substitute Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2424/Bone-Graft-and-Substitute-Market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Aimedic MMT (Japan)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

DePuy Synthes (US)

Straumann (Switzerland)

Botiss medical AG (Germany)

Biomatlante (France)

Maxigen Biotech Inc. (Taiwan)

B. Braun (Germany)

BioMimetic Therapeutics, LLC (US)

CryoLife, Inc. (US)

Globus Medical, Inc. (US)

GRAFTYS (France)

Integra Life Sciences (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Bone Graft and Substitute Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176



