Bone-dry July continues in B.C. with warm temperatures, high fire danger

With not a drop of rainfall recorded at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) so far this month, it’s no wonder the fire danger remains high for this time of year.

This year is now the most destructive wildfire season ever in terms of area burned across the province of B.C., say government officials.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: The 2023 wildfire season is now B.C.'s most destructive on record

An incoming ridge will continue this bone-dry July trend, along with above-seasonal temperatures this week.

YVRCalender

Wednesday to Friday

Areas: Southern B.C.

Timing: Wednesday to Friday

Weather: Temperatures are expected to soar five to 10 degrees above seasonal Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for B.C.’s South Coast. The hottest temperatures will be impacting the Osoyoos and Okanagan valleys, extending up to Kamloops, where mid-to-high 30s are forecast.

Vancouver and the island are expected to be slightly cooler with a helpful onshore flow, but humidex values could still inch into the 30s.

image7

This ridge of high pressure will also extend the very dry conditions, worsening the already exceptional drought that has gripped several regions of the province. Some relief may be possible into the weekend as the weather pattern shakes up.

Confidence: High

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images/FotoDuets. Creative #: 979951132.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on the severe storm threat across the region.

WATCH: B.C.'s historic wildfire season far from over

Click here to view the video