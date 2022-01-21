Bone-chilling mansion listed for $30M in Rhode Island may come with extra ‘guests’

A massive mansion has floated onto the real estate market in Newport, Rhode Island for $29.9 million.

Aerial view

But the new owner may need to be the type who doesn’t scare too easily — or at least have a number for a ghostbuster handy.

Interior

The 43,772-square-foot mansion known as Seaview Terrace, which is the fifth largest estate in Newport accoridng to Robb Report, not only was featured on a 2011 episode SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters,” but it also carries a downright interesting history.

Interior

Along with a befuddling mileage count.

Interior

The Gothic estate was built in 1907 for Edson Bradley Jr., the president of Kentucky whiskey distiller W.A. Gaines & Company. Here’s the thing — the mansion was actually built in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. the listing on Realtor.com says, and covered half of an entire city block.

Interior

According to Robb Report, Bradley became bored with “Washington society life” and started disassembling his home “brick by brick” and relocated it to a mansion he and his wife had bought in 1922 in Newport. The relocation took about two years and was featured in an episode of “Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” Robb Report said.

Interior

Years later, the estate, also known as Carey Mansion, became a setting featured in the 1960s soap opera “Dark Shadows,” a cult show revolving around a wealth family in Collinsport, Maine who experience several supernatural happenings in the house.

Interior

However, most people will remember the home from that haunting “Ghost Hunters” episode, where the TAPS team experienced more than a few paranormal encounters in the mansion, including hearing footsteps, voices and seeing apparitions.

Interior

Other folks who deal with the paranormal have also confirmed that Seaview Terrace might be the most bone-chilling on the market. According to Real estate Boston, reality TV star Amy Bruni of “Kindred Spirits” has stayed inside the home and can confirm ghosts haunting the property.

Interior

“I’ve encountered activity in the basement, where something tugged at my hair,” Bruni said according to Boston.com. “I’ve also heard voices and footsteps when no one else was present. I also played organ music in the chapel portion which caused a lot of our equipment to react.”

Story continues

Interior

However, these days, it appears the ghosts have been fairly quiet inside the 29-bedroom, 18.5-bathroom mansion.

Interior

“I’m sorry to say that my visits to the house have been entirely ghost-free,” listing agent Lea Savas said to Robb Reporter. ”Though I must admit that I’ve not been there at night.”

Interior

The listing is held by Edge Realty RI.

California home listed for $6.8M looks odd on the outside, but is wicked on the inside

Cave with ‘secret hideout potential’ lists in Missouri for $3.4 million. Take a gander