What is bone cancer and what are the symptoms to look out for?

Former Strictly judge Len Goodman died of bone cancer, just days before his 79th birthday.

His illness would have been regarded as a secondary cancer – an incurable form of the disease which occurs when tumours spread from other organs to the bones, because he had already experienced prostate cancer.

But the disease can begin in the bones.

“Secondary bone cancer is more common in people over 40,” says Courtney Sherman, an orthopaedic oncologist who specialises in treating bone cancers at the Mayo Clinic in London.

“The most common cancers to spread to the bones are prostate, breast, lung, kidney, thyroid and bone marrow.”

So-called primary bone cancer is quite rare, affecting around 560 children, teenagers, and adults each year. There are seven main subtypes with the most common ones being chondrosarcoma, which is mostly found in the bones of the pelvis, and osteosarcoma, which tends to be in the upper arms or legs, often around the knee.

“It’s a really unusual cancer as there’s a peak in younger people, with osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma [which is also found in the pelvis and legs] being more prevalent in children, teenagers and young adults,” says Dr Zoe Davison, Head of Research, Information and Support for the Bone Cancer Research Trust charity.

“But then in over 50s, there’s another peak in cases, with chondrosarcoma being more prevalent in adults.”

What causes bone cancer and how does it spread?

There are a few genetic factors which can predispose people to primary bone cancer, for example a condition called Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS) which runs in families and is caused by a gene defect inherited from the parents.

Some forms of rare bone disease such as Paget disease, where new bone replaces old bone more rapidly than normal, can also increase the risk of a cancer developing. “For the most part, the causes of primary bone cancers are relatively unknown,” says Dr Davison. “There’s not really any link with lifestyle as yet, so there’s a lot to learn.”

However, cancer cells can also spread to the bones from tumours in other organs through the bloodstream or the lymphatic system, the network of tubes and glands that filter body fluid and help fight infection.

“I would say the spine, and the long bones like the femur, tibia and humerus are the most common places for secondary bone cancer to end up,” says Sherman. “But it can develop in any of the bones in the body.”

What are the signs and symptoms of bone cancer?

As with other cancers, fatigue, fever and weight loss can be signs of bone cancer. But the most common symptom is intermittent or persistent pain and tenderness in the affected bones, even when sitting.

“It tends to be worse at night,” says Dr Davison. “And the pain tends to be resistant to painkillers. There are problems with mobility, even general movements, or there can be a swelling around the tumour or a lump may be visible or felt. Some patients also end up with fractures in their bones as a result.”

People with secondary bone cancer typically describe experiencing continuous pain, backache or constipation due to high levels of calcium in the blood, as well as bruising and bleeding due to low levels of blood cells. This is because blood cells are made in the bone marrow and can be crowded out by the tumours.

What does the prognosis typically look like?

According to the NHS, around six in every 10 people with primary bone cancer will live for at least five years after being diagnosed, and many can be completely cured.

“The survival rate has increased slightly over the last 10 years,” says Dr Davison. “Because it’s so rare, there was a movement to centralise the services, so in England there are now five surgical centres that patients go to. This often means quite a long travel time, but it has helped success rates because it means that the surgeons and the people treating those patients are highly skilled.”

However secondary bone cancer is far more difficult to treat because the cancer has spread to multiple parts of the body.

“We can’t cure those patients typically,” says Sherman. “But we’ve made the most advances in treating patients where the cancer has spread to the bones from the breast, prostate and bone marrow, because there’s more research funding available for those areas.”

How is bone cancer treated?

The main treatments for primary bone cancer involve surgery to remove the tumour, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“For patients with Ewing sarcoma and osteosarcoma, they tend to have chemotherapy first to try and shrink the tumour, and then they usually have life-altering surgeries, followed by more chemotherapy,” says Dr Davison.

“With Ewing sarcoma, they will usually have radiotherapy as well. But chondrosarcoma, which is more common in adults, tends to be resistant to chemotherapy as the tumours are quite slow-growing. So surgery is the main option for those patients.”

For secondary bone cancer, the emphasis tends to be on controlling the symptoms and finding ways of prolonging life.

Sometimes doctors will suggest injecting a special cement into the bones if they have collapsed, or prescribing bone-hardening drugs called bisphosphonates to lower calcium levels in the blood which can help strengthen the bones.

Chemotherapy is used to try and shrink the tumours, while patients where the cancer has spread from the breast or prostate will often receive hormone treatment.