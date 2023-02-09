BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE
·1 min read
BONDUELLE
BONDUELLE

BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information

Total number of shares forming the capital

Number of voting rigths



31.01.2023



32 630 114



Theoretical Total

52 231 455

 

Actual Total*

51 724 338

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights


Attachment


Latest Stories