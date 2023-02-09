BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Reuters

The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is set be little changed at 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 74.63 U.S. cents, according to the median forecast from currency analysts, though that was slightly stronger than January's forecast of 1.35. "China is one of the big fundamental drivers for why there is growing optimism ... With that demand coming back, it's going to be supportive of the global economy and it could be a boost to pro-cyclical currencies," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.