This is the time to get into bonds to dial down risk: Vanguard Canada

Bonds are typically viewed as a safe haven asset, but until recently have provided minimal yields

Fixed income is back in favour with investors as higher interest rates have boosted their yields.

Rising fixed income yields are allowing investors to earn healthy returns while lowering their portfolio’s overall risk profile, according to a senior Bay Street strategist.

“We see a lot of opportunity for investors in bonds. This is the time to get into bonds to dial down risk in their portfolio,” Bilal Hasanjee, senior investment strategist at Vanguard Canada, told Yahoo Finance Canada in a phone interview.

“Because of higher yields on bonds, they essentially provide a better hedge against market drawdowns on the equity side.”

Hasanjee is part of a growing chorus of investment professionals who are flocking back to fixed income after surging interest rates caused a downturn in both equities and bonds last year.

In previous years, Vanguard Canada’s long-term balanced portfolio allocation was roughly 65 per cent equities and 35 per cent bonds. But Hasanjee says “the rules have reversed” because of higher expected yields on fixed income.

“Now, our balanced portfolio on a forward-looking basis is somewhere around 60 per cent bonds and 40 per cent equities because we can achieve the same return profile at a much lower risk by investing more into bonds,” he said.

Rising interest rates do indeed put pressure on bond prices, but that’s not the main driver of overall return in fixed income investments; yield is much more important.

Patience is rewarded after a volatile 2022

While many investors took money off the table during the wild market swings last year, Hasanjee says Canadians who held on through the volatility have been rewarded for their patience.

A typical 60/40 portfolio generated a negative return of 11.2 per cent in 2022, he says, but those who stayed invested have seen a return of more than eight per cent this year between January and April alone.

Vanguard’s research also shows simultaneous declines in equities and fixed income don’t last long.

“Investors make most mistakes when they look at the short term,” he said.

“The name of the game is to stay the course, keep your costs lower, and essentially have a long-term view and asset allocation that is in line with your long-term objectives.”

