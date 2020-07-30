Bondholders approve bond amendment terms

Oslo, 30 July 2020



Reference is made to the announcement published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 16 July 2020 regarding proposed amendments of the Company's senior secured bond (ISIN NO 001 0729908).

The bondholders have today approved the proposed amendments set out in the summons for the written resolution, which were attached to the announcement. The notice of the written resolution (attached) will be made available on www.stamdata.no.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@Interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





