Bond yields are hitting multiyear highs. Don't expect them to fall soon.

The US 10-year Treasury yield touched 4.9% on Wednesday, the highest mark since 2007.

In a note to clients, Barclay's strategists cautioned that yields won't come down anytime soon.

They said two things need to happen for the bond sell-off to reverse and yields to come down.

Bond markets have seen spasms of volatility in recent weeks, with long-dated Treasury yields touching their highest level in 16 years as investors adjust to the higher-for-longer interest rate outlook.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury surpassed 4.9% for the first time since 2007. But Barclays said investors shouldn't expect it to come down unless there is a material change to economic and financial conditions on the ground.

Strategists led by Anshul Pradhan wrote Wednesday that the 10-year yield remains below the expected terminal rate for the Federal Reserve's current hiking cycle, which is at odds with how cycles of monetary policy tightening typically end.

"The hurdle for a [bond] rally is still high," the strategists said in a Wednesday note. "Despite data continuing to show a resilient economy, the consensus still expects it to slow very sharply over the coming quarters. Repeated misses beg the question whether the consensus has been overly confident about monetary policy being too tight. We argue that policy is barely tight and risks are skewed towards continued upside surprises."

What has to happen for bond yields to fall

Barclays notes that, despite the panicked mood in markets, bond yield aren't even that high and Fed policy isn't as tight as many perceive it to be. Even with Wednesday's spike to 4.9%, the 10-year note is about 55 basis points away from the expected terminal Fed policy rate of 5.45%.

Additionally, the analysts note that if investors' outlook for rate 75 basis points of rate cuts by the end of next year gets pushed out, the 10-year yield could rise another half a percentage point.

"In all, from a level perspective, we believe yields have not reached a level where one can argue that they have peaked," they wrote.

Hiking cycles have typically ended with the 10y yields at or above the policy rate Barclays Research

For investors to pile back into US government debt again and spark a new rally in the bonds, Barclays said it would take either a financial shock or an "abrupt slowdown" in the economy.

These two events would imply yields have indeed gone too far, and only then could a sustained rally take shape.

Meanwhile, Barclays maintains that the consensus view for a potential recession may be overly confident in monetary policy being too tight. Arguments for a downturn are fading, the strategists said.

"Eventually, if history is any guide, the recession, when it happens, is likely to be deeper than the consensus expects, but is also likely to be a surprise," the strategists said. "[T]his suggests that the time to go long duration has not arrived yet."

