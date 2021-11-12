‘Bond villain’ retreat lists in North Carolina for $1.1 million. Take a look inside

A very secluded mountain retreat that’s hit the real estate market in Union Mills, North Carolina, for $1.1 million has some fans on a popular Facebook page falling in love — while others are left scratching their heads.

The one-bedroom, one-bath home sits on top of Pinnacle Mountain, and while it offers up ridiculous views galore, it has a minimalist vibe.

“The unique 4,000 square foot ‘glass’ residence sits at the pinnacle of the mountain & is easily accessible by a private drive,” the listing on Zillow says. “Once you arrive at the house you have escaped the world below & can watch the hawks glide on the thermals. Once inside, the floor-to-ceiling glass allows a bird’s eye view of mountain ranges & valley vistas year-round.”

When we say the home has an “open concept,” we’re not joking.

At all.

Features of the retreat include slate flooring in the kitchen, a stone shower room with a waterfall and steam cave, and a bewitching deck area.

While the home’s ideal, quiet forest setting might appeal to nature lovers, fans on Zillow Gone Wild have very mixed feelings when it comes to the property.

“I could get a lot of writing done here… while roller skating,” one person observed.

“Bond villain location,” another joked.

“Very taste-specific,” one fan said. “But the land alone… swoon. Could modify this, go up, or tear it down to make a different home.”

“When Dr Claw says ‘Next time, Gadget. Next time!’ and then leaves to return home… this is where I always imagined him going,” another joked.

“This would be great for roller skating!” another exclaimed. “Until you skated through a window and off the edge.”

“Seems like a tent would give you the same oneness with nature feeling at a fraction of the cost,” one person said.

“Nice views - but nothing else makes sense,” another expressed. “If used for a retreat - where is everyone parked? Do they stand the whole time? Do they play musical chairs to determine who gets the bed? So many more questions!”

“Taking Open Concept a little too far on this one,” one person observed.

“I think they forgot the walls,” another joked.

Union Mills is around 80 miles northwest of Charlotte.

