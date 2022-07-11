Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies at 94

·2 min read

Monty Norman, the prolific composer and lyricist whose works include the famous James Bond theme tune, has died at the age of 94, his family have confirmed.

The child of Latvian immigrants, Norman grew up in the East End of London, where his mother bought him his first guitar at the age of 16.

He went on to compose for West End shows like Expresso Bongo and Irma La Douce, before moving into film.

His Bond theme, commissioned for 1962's Dr No, was used throughout the series.

Bond producer Cubby Broccoli had asked Norman to compose the first movie's score, having been impressed with his stage musical CV.

For the main theme, the composer dusted off one of his previous compositions - Bad Sign Good Sign, from an abandoned production of VS Naipaul's A House For Mr Biswas - and re-wrote it with the suave spy in mind.

After switching the main riff from a sitar to an electric guitar, Norman knew he had captured the essence of 007.

"His sexiness, his mystery, his ruthlessness - it's all there in a few notes.," he later recalled.

Norman also wrote Underneath the Mango Tree that accompanies the famous Dr No beach scene featuring Ursula Andress and Sean Connery.

John Barry famously arranged the Bond theme, leading some people to assume he had written it, much to Norman's displeasure. In 2001, he took The Sunday Times to court over an article that stated he had not composed the famous guitar line, and was awarded £30,000 libel damages.

In a varied career, Norman also sang with big bands and also appeared in variety shows alongside the likes of Harry Secombe, Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan and Tommy Cooper.

He also wrote the music for the Hammer movie The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll (1960), The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961), the Bob Hope Eon Productions movie Call Me Bwana (1963), and the TV miniseries Dickens of London (1976).

Norman had to be persuaded to write the Bond score initially due to being busy with two other stage projects.

But when Broccoli and his partner Harrry Saltzman offered to fly him and his wife out to Jamaica where the location work was to be filmed, all expenses paid, he agreed.

"Well, that was the clincher for me!" Monty joked.

"I thought, even if Dr No turns out to be a stinker at least we'd have sun, sea and sand to show for it!"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94

    He wrote songs for West End musicals and early rock and roll stars but became embroiled in a legal battle over his biggest hit.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends for 2022 draft season

    How will the tight end position shake out in rankings for the 2022 fantasy football draft season?

  • ‘We wouldn’t get away with any of it today’: is Octopussy the most outrageous Bond yet?

    Roger Moore couldn’t believe that James Bond had to wear a gorilla costume – one of several unlikely disguises in Octopussy. “These actors never read the bloody script until the night before,” laughs Octopussy director John Glen. “Roger came in and said, ‘You can’t be serious about me dressing up in that costume, can you?’ Roger was looking at me like I was completely mad. But he went along with it.”

  • Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Hunt Vampires in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Trailer (Video)

    Action comedy film from the producers of "John Wick" debuts Aug. 12

  • Walmart's epic Prime Day 2022 rival sale just dropped: Shop the 50+ best deals

    The site is jam-packed with mega markdowns on Sony, Samsung, Shark, Google, Nintendo, Drew Barrymore and a ton more.

  • How every Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compares to their comic-book counterpart

    With the introduction of some new heroes to the MCU in 2022, we're looking back at how every Marvel hero compares to their original comic look.

  • These Portraits Show How Much The Royals Changed Through The Years

    See official royal portraits of Britains' reigning family, from Queen Victoria to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

  • News bulletin 2022/07/11 06:19

    News bulletin 2022/07/11 06:19View on euronews

  • Trudeau says Calgary Stampede is a time to celebrate 'strength of community'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke Sunday at the Calgary Stampede about 'the greatest outdoor show on earth' being a time to celebrate the "strength of community" people showed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Trudeau began his speech, a lone protester yelled, "you're a traitor" several times before he was escorted out of the area.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.