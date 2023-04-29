New Bond Street vacancies double after Sunak’s tourist tax raid

Street scene of pink mannequins as two people talking on a smartphone outside the Versace store on New Bond Street - Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

For rich international shoppers seeking out the finest quality goods, New Bond Street has long been a trusted port of call.

Far more upmarket than the nearby Oxford Street, it is home to some of the biggest names in global and national luxury, from Mont Blanc and Jo Malone to Versace and Jimmy Choo.

On the surface, it appears to be thriving: both the high-end French candle brand Diptyque and luxury retailer Kering have announced the opening of new stores. In the latter's case it agreed a record £13m rent for a six-storey property.

Yet behind the scenes there are worries the glamorous street could be losing its shine, as retailers struggle to cope with a fall in international shoppers – following the Government’s axing of VAT-free shopping in 2021 – alongside soaring rents and business rates.

Figures from the Local Data Company show vacancies on New Bond Street increasing, hitting 15.4pc in April 2023 – although sources suggest refurbishment and redevelopment has played a role in driving this number so high.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight when upmarket handbag brand Mulberry announced the closure of its longstanding New Bond Street boutique in February.

Its chief executive Thierry Andretta did not mince his words on the reasons why. Without trade from overseas visitors dropping and costs soaring, he said, the site had simply become unviable.

The extent of the damage is stark: before VAT-free shopping was axed, it is understood around 50pc of the store’s sales were coming from overseas tourists.

After it was ended, that share plunged to less than 5pc, delivering a brutal coup de grâce to the shop’s future prospects.

Observers need only look at the dire state of Oxford Street, which has suffered an exodus of retailers over recent years and an influx of tacky American candy stores, to see what could be coming next.

“It would have been inconceivable in 2019, to have empty stores in Bond Street. Absolutely inconceivable,” says Paul Barnes, chief executive of the Association of International Retail (AIR). “The fact that there are any now is part of it.”

“It is very expensive to have a store in Bond Street, not just because of the rents, but because of the business rates,” he adds.

“So the costs are extremely high there. And if suddenly you're not getting international visitors and you're relying on domestic ones, you can't make the model work.”

But some say there is still a steady pipeline of tenants for Bond Street and the surrounding area.

“There's a lot of tenants that want to be on Bond Street and pay exorbitant rents,” says retail expert Jonathan De Mello.

“And there's a lot of spillover onto the side streets in Mayfair, like Albemarle Street and Conduit Street, and some of the other streets as well.”

“Bond Street's recovery is well under way with multiple global flagships opening later this year, reflecting the hot competition there is for this iconic location,” says a spokesman for the New West End Company (NWEC), which represents retailers, restaurants and other businesses in the area.

New Bond Street has been an upmarket fashion destination since the 18th century - Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

At any rate, pressure is mounting on Rishi Sunak to scrap the so-called ‘tourist tax’, which bosses say is making London’s premier retail locations less competitive against international luxury destinations.

“The fact we do not have VAT-free shopping in the UK is an own goal and a missed opportunity,” adds Andretta. “British businesses across the UK are losing out to Europe.”

“Luxury retailers depend, especially in Bond Street, on a foreign shopper to come in and purchase the products,” says De Mello – particularly those from China.

“The demand in the UK from domestic shoppers is not anywhere near close to replacing that level of demand.”

“There is a danger though if the government does not level up the playing field, we will not realise our full potential on visitor spend against other European cities,” says the NWEC spokesman.

In the long term, Barnes believes the lack of VAT-free shopping not only risks destroying a retail legacy built up by the Capital over hundreds of years, but could scare off major investors in London.

“London was always the Premier Division for investment,” he says. “There's the potential it becomes Second Division.

“The West End is unique in terms of major cities in Europe. There's nowhere else with this big concentration of retail and culture and hospitality all in one walkable area.

“Before the ending of tax free shopping, global brands, their European capital investment programs would put a lot of money into growing what they were doing in London, because that's where the international visitors came in shopping.”

Now though, they are looking elsewhere. “Major global brands who only really want to invest their money where they are making money, are starting to say that's not London anymore. And the moment that starts you get to spiral down,” Barnes adds.

“‘Tax-free’ is not just about luxury shopping,” the NWEC spokesman says. “It also protects and creates more British jobs.

“That does not just mean the thousands of front-line retail and hospitality workers in flagship outlets for some of the world's top brands in the West End, but the hundreds of thousands of people working in British manufacturing, retail, property, leisure and cultural attractions, that are integral in creating the fantastic experiences enjoyed by our international visitors.

“The long-term prospects for these workers are directly linked to London's ability to recover the millions of pounds worth of tourist trade we are currently losing to other cities like Paris and Milan.”

“It's all an ecosystem,” adds Barnes. “If the Treasury is just looking at luxury shopping, they don't get that if you start breaking that ecosystem, they will damage the whole of the West End.”

For now, with new entrants like Diptyque and Kering, there is certainly cause to think Bond Street may be able to hang on to its reputation in spite of the tourist tax.

But speaking to The Telegraph on Wednesday, Fortnum & Mason chief executive Tom Athron said the true effect of it on London’s shopping streets is yet to be seen.

“I think that the effect of this is being masked by the relative weakness of Sterling, which is making Britain an attractive place to be,” he said.

“But as and when that begins to unwind, we're going to have to think of ways in which we can keep Britain an attractive place to visit.”

If Rishi Sunak can’t do that, the ramifications for destinations such as New Bond Street could be dire indeed.