Bond movie 'No Time To Die' is 'great as it is' and won't be re-edited before November release

No Time To Die (Credit: MGM)

No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga has said that the movie is 'great as it is', and won't be worked on between now and its November release date.

The movie should have been released last week, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, which has caused cinemas to close around the world.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: Bond star Honor Blackman dies at 94

It's now due for release on 12 November in the UK, and 25 November in the US, but Fukunaga has said that he won't be meddling with it in the interim.

Answering a handful of fan questions on Instagram, and when asked if he'd be 'trimming and polishing' the movies, he said: “Some people have asked me this and although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post-production window, which was thankfully before COVID shut everything else down.”

Lea Seydoux, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch (Credit: AP Photo/Leo Hudson)

He added: “Although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value.

“And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is, hope yall will feel same too when it comes out.”

The movie is Daniel Craig's last as 007, and finds him brought out of retirement in Jamaica by his friend Felix Leiter from the CIA (Jeffrey Wright).

Read more: Behind the scenes on No Time To Die

He agrees to help find a missing scientist, and along the way confronting 'a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before'.

It will introduce Rami Malek's Safin as the movie's villain, and finds Bond crossing paths once again with Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Also starring Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, it lands in November.