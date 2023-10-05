Bond market will only stop falling when stocks crash, warn analysts

Financial markets have recovered slightly after a rout in global bonds this week - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The surge in bond yields that is sending government borrowing costs higher will only stop after a prolonged slump in stock markets, analysts at Barclays have warned.

Bond markets have rebounded slightly from a rout that sent UK 30-year gilt yields to their highest level since 1998 this week.

Stocks have struggled under the weight of soaring yields in the bond market. Yields - the return paid to buyers of the bonds - rise as the prices of bonds fall as investors demand higher returns.

Higher yields undercut stock prices by pulling investment away from stocks and into bonds as the returns appear more lucrative. Higher coupons also hit corporate profits and government debt by making borrowing more expensive.

Barclays analyst Ajay Rajadhyaksha indicated that the bond rout may not be over until a repricing of stocks, dubbed “risk assets”.

He said: “There is no magic level of yields that, when reached, will automatically draw in enough buyers to spark a sustained bond rally.

“In the short term, we can think of one scenario where bonds rally materially. If risk assets fall sharply in the coming weeks.”

He added: “The magnitude of the bond sell-off has been so stunning that stocks are arguably more expensive than a month ago, from a valuation standpoint.

“We believe that the eventual path to bonds’ stabilising lies through a further re-pricing lower of risk assets.”

Amazon and Microsoft face competition investigation

Amazon and Microsoft face an investigation by the competition watchdog as part of a potential probe into the cloud market.

The communications regulator Ofcom said it has alerted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after a market study it conducted found that the two US tech giants’ dominance could limit competition.

Ofcom said business customers found it difficult to switch cloud provider or use multiple providers amid high fees for transferring data out, committed spend discounts and technical restrictions.

The CMA will now conduct an independent investigation to decide whether there is an adverse effect on competition.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s director responsible for the market study, said:

The cloud is the foundation of our digital economy and has transformed the way companies run and grow their businesses. From TV production and telecoms networks to AI innovations – all of these things rely on remote computer power that goes unseen. Some UK businesses have told us they’re concerned about it being too difficult to switch or mix and match cloud provider, and it’s not clear that competition is working well. So, we’re referring the market to the CMA for further scrutiny, to make sure business customers continue to benefit from cloud services.

The rout in global debt markets will only stop once there has been a sustained slump in stocks, analysts at Barclays have warned.

Barclays analyst Ajay Rajadhyaksha indicated that the surge in yields which is forcing government and corporate borrowing costs higher may not end until a repricing of stocks.

He said: “We believe that the eventual path to bonds’ stabilising lies through a further re-pricing lower of risk assets.”

What happened overnight

Asian shares advanced after a plunge in oil prices aided a recovery on Wall Street.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Market sentiment was helped by a $5 decline in oil prices on Wednesday. Lower energy costs would relieve inflationary pressures that have led central banks to keep interest rates high.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.5pc to 30,969.71. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5pc to 6,925.50, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.8pc to 2,424.90. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.7pc to 17,321.16.

In energy trading, Brent crude, the international standard, gained 61 cents to $86.42 after falling from more than $91 on Wednesday.

Oil prices fell after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.6m barrel increase in commercial petroleum products. Inventories of gasoline rose to above average.

Wall Street stocks ended higher after new data showed that US private payrolls increased less than expected in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.17 points or 0.39pc to close at 33,129.55.

The S&P 500 finished 34.3 points or 0.81pc higher at 4,263.75, while the Nasdaq Composite added 176.54 points, or 1.35pc, at 13,236.01.

