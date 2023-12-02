Which Bond film borrowed a plot twist from Austin Powers? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Shutterstock

The questions

1 Which animals survived on Wrangel Island until around 2000BC?

2 What legal body is Scotus?

3 Whose impromptu memorial read “Hereabouts died a very gallant gentleman”?

4 Who wrote the 1826 dystopian sci-fi novel The Last Man?

5 Which Bond film borrowed a plot twist from Austin Powers in Goldmember?

6 What common objects are made from wood and potassium chlorate?

7 Which Microsoft program was originally called Presenter?

8 Which sculptures depict the troops of Qin Shi Huang?

What links:

9 Mathews (timed out, 2023); Endean (handled ball, 1957); Hutton (obstructing field, 1951)?

10 Hula; lei; kahuna; muumuu; ukulele; wiki?

11 Sam Ryder; Imaani; Sonia; Michael Ball; Live Report?

12 Mount Whitney and Badwater Basin, both in California?

13 Crown; escapement; mainspring; motion works; wheel train?

14 Salisbury (1); Chartres and Cologne (2); Lichfield (3)?

15 William the Conqueror; found Dr Livingstone; made arrows; Noddy’s band?

The answers

1 Woolly mammoths.

2 US supreme court.

3 Captain Oates (in Antarctica).

4 Mary Shelley.

5 Spectre.

6 Matches.

7 PowerPoint.

8 China’s Terracotta Army.

9 First instances of dismissals in international cricket.

10 Words of Hawaiian origin.

11 UK Eurovision runners-up (since 1989).

12 Highest and lowest points in contiguous US.

13 Parts of a mechanical watch movement.

14 Number of spires on (medieval) cathedrals.

15 Porridge TV series: Norman; Stanley; Fletcher; Slade (prison).