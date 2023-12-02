Which Bond film borrowed a plot twist from Austin Powers? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which animals survived on Wrangel Island until around 2000BC?
2 What legal body is Scotus?
3 Whose impromptu memorial read “Hereabouts died a very gallant gentleman”?
4 Who wrote the 1826 dystopian sci-fi novel The Last Man?
5 Which Bond film borrowed a plot twist from Austin Powers in Goldmember?
6 What common objects are made from wood and potassium chlorate?
7 Which Microsoft program was originally called Presenter?
8 Which sculptures depict the troops of Qin Shi Huang?
What links:
9 Mathews (timed out, 2023); Endean (handled ball, 1957); Hutton (obstructing field, 1951)?
10 Hula; lei; kahuna; muumuu; ukulele; wiki?
11 Sam Ryder; Imaani; Sonia; Michael Ball; Live Report?
12 Mount Whitney and Badwater Basin, both in California?
13 Crown; escapement; mainspring; motion works; wheel train?
14 Salisbury (1); Chartres and Cologne (2); Lichfield (3)?
15 William the Conqueror; found Dr Livingstone; made arrows; Noddy’s band?
The answers
1 Woolly mammoths.
2 US supreme court.
3 Captain Oates (in Antarctica).
4 Mary Shelley.
5 Spectre.
6 Matches.
7 PowerPoint.
8 China’s Terracotta Army.
9 First instances of dismissals in international cricket.
10 Words of Hawaiian origin.
11 UK Eurovision runners-up (since 1989).
12 Highest and lowest points in contiguous US.
13 Parts of a mechanical watch movement.
14 Number of spires on (medieval) cathedrals.
15 Porridge TV series: Norman; Stanley; Fletcher; Slade (prison).