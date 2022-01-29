The bond between Bob McKillop and Davidson — the town and the school — remains strong

Steve Lyttle
·6 min read

It’s a five-minute walk from Bob McKillop’s home to his office in the athletic center at Davidson College.

Sometimes people driving past the campus will honk and wave, and McKillop will return the greeting.

It’s been going on for more than 30 years, since McKillop traded his life in the nation’s biggest metropolis for the quiet of a small North Carolina town.

“The Town of Davidson loves him, his former players and coaches love him,” says Ardrey Kell High head boys’ basketball coach Mike Craft, an assistant under McKillop in the 2005-06 season. “It’s a real brotherhood.”

Davidson’s game Saturday against Atlantic 10 opponent La Salle, which the Wildcats won 77-69, was McKillop’s 1,000th as a college coach. All of those have been with Davidson.

“This place has come to mean a lot to me and my family,” McKillop says. “The players, the coaches, all the others we’ve worked with over the years … all of that means a lot.”

Davidson is home to about 13,000 people. McKillop might be the best-known.

How he arrived at Davidson

McKillop was a Long Island guy, a standout baseball and basketball player at Chaminade High. He played a year at East Carolina before homesickness took him back to Hofstra to finish his college career.

He coached five years at Holy Trinity High on Long Island, then got adventurous again and spent the 1978-79 season as an assistant at Davidson, a school he had come to admire while playing at East Carolina. New York beckoned again, however, and McKillop became head coach at Long Island Lutheran for 10 seasons.

In 1989, Davidson found itself looking for a head coach and made an offer to McKillop, who had a growing national reputation for his work at Long Island Lutheran and his summer camp.

He and his wife Cathleen bought a house in Davidson — the same place where they still live — and took up a new way of life.

‘Keys’ to McKillop’s coaching style

He built a program based on three principles — Trust. Commitment. Care. He developed the “seven keys” to winning.

And his teams won … a lot. McKillop’s career record at Davidson is 624-376 in his 33 seasons. His teams won conference regular-season or tournament championships 16 times. The 2008-09 team, featuring NBA superstar Steph Curry, reached the NCAA regional finals.

Former players and those who coached with him say Bob McKillop is someone who has learned to balance solid principles with a willingness to adapt.

“He is always looking for ways to improve and he’s never satisfied with past successes or becoming complacent,” said Matt Williams, who played under McKillop from 2014-16 and is now an assistant coach at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va. “Coach McKillop was recruiting international players much earlier than other college coaches, and it paid dividends for the program,”

But his basics are what make him so successful, say those who know him.

“I’ve worked for a lot of coaches in a lot of places,” said Mike Kelly, assistant athletic director at the Out of Door Academy in Sarasota, Fla., and a McKillop assistant from 1999-2001. “He’s as good as there is. What makes him great is he is relentless. Details … little things … he plans everything out. He wants to be great and continually works towards it.”

The true foundation

Under all of it is friendship — a lasting friendship.

Terrell Ivory, now the assistant dean of admissions at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., said Davidson actively recruited his older brother, Titus.

“Titus decided to attend Penn State, but when my father died, Coach McKillop came to the funeral,” Ivory recalled. “I thought to myself, ‘I want to play for a guy who would come to the funeral, even though the person they were recruiting chose a different school,’ ”

Ivory went to Davidson as a football player but eventually became a basketball walk-on for three seasons.

“Everything he taught us was bigger than basketball,” Ivory recalled. “He told us, ‘If you help somebody, you help yourself.’ That’s true about basketball, but it’s also true in life.”

Williams said that McKillop-ism has helped him in tough times.

“To this day, when I sense myself feeling stressed out or lacking in joy, I remind myself of Coach’s words and ask myself, ‘What can I do to for someone else?’ ”

Craft had spent 16 years in college coaching but found himself out of a job in 2005. His wife Crystal was from Cornelius, so the two decided to move there. Craft applied for a job at Davidson on the day after the director of basketball operations resigned. He spent a year in that job, then went to Ardrey Kell when the school opened in 2006.

But the bond with McKillop continued.

A few years ago, Ardrey Kell used a Davidson-style inbounds play to beat West Charlotte in a big tournament game.

“Coach McKillop texted me the next day and mentioned that play,” Craft said.

Top recruits

Signing Steph Curry out of Charlotte Christian School in 2006 meant a lot to McKillop, others said.

“The night he signed Steph, he called me,” Craft said. “It was the only time he ever called me after-hours. He was so excited.”

Kelly recalls McKillop telling him how much he regretted not signing Wally Szczerbiak out of high school.

“He knew Wally’s dad, and he wanted him to come to Davidson, but Coach needed a point guard, so he didn’t take him,” Kelly said.

Szczerbiak signed with Miami (Ohio), which he helped lead to the Sweet 16 in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. Miami’s program earned national attention under the title “Wally’s World.”

“He said to me, and I’ll never forget this,” Kelly said of McKillop, ‘We would have had ‘Wally’s World’ at Davidson. I could see that it really hurt.”

“That’s why I was so happy for him and Davidson when they went on that run with Steph in 2008,” Kelly said.

Davidson is home

McKillop’s son, Matt, who played at Davidson from 2004-08 and has been an assistant coach since 2016, said, “I think there are many reasons why dad enjoys life in Davidson as much as he does.

“He has friends here from his time as an assistant coach in the 70s and others he has known since his first year as head coach,” he said.

“He lives in the same house he moved into and raised his children in, from where he can walk to the gym for games,” Matt McKillop added.

And, he said, “He has built a program strong enough that he doesn’t have to take chances on recruits. He only brings in the type of kids that he wants to coach and believes he can develop.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New England slammed with heavy snow storm

    A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. (Jan. 29)

  • Trucks roll into Ottawa for protest against Canada's vaccine mandates

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Trucks rolled into Canada's capital Ottawa on Saturday to stage what police say will be a massive protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 vaccine mandates in front of parliament on a frigid winter day. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" - coming from east and west - started out as a rally against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/canada-resists-pressure-drop-vaccine-mandate-cross-border-truckers-2022-01-09, but has turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — U.S. forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the only goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, wher

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu