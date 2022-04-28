Bond Actor Kenneth Tsang Dies at 87 While in COVID-19 Quarantine

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Interview with veteran HK actor Kenneth Tsang Kong in Causeway Bay. Mr Tsang is in the latest James Bond series: Die Another Day (007). 24 January 2003 (Photo by DICKSON LEE/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)
Interview with veteran HK actor Kenneth Tsang Kong in Causeway Bay. Mr Tsang is in the latest James Bond series: Die Another Day (007). 24 January 2003 (Photo by DICKSON LEE/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

DICKSON LEE/South China Morning Post/Getty

Actor Kenneth Tsang, who performed in a slew of films including Rush Hour 2 and the James Bond film Die Another Day, has died. He was 87.

Tsang, who was in quarantine at the time, was found in his room at Hong Kong's Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road after the Department of Health performed a guest check and no one answered, South China Morning Post reported. He had just taken a flight from Singapore.

Staff at the Hong Kong hotel reportedly responded to a call to open the door when they saw Tsang unresponsive on the floor next to the bed. He was then declared dead at the scene. An autopsy is expected to determine his cause of death, according to the publication.

Tsang had received three COVID-19 vaccine doses and did not suffer from any serious illnesses, insiders told the news outlet.

The hotel serves as a place for travelers to quarantine after going overseas, Variety reports.

After taking a flight from Singapore on Monday, Tsang took a rapid COVID-19 test on Tuesday, which came negative. He was found in his hotel room on Wednesday, per Variety.

During his 65-year film career, Tsang appeared in more than 220 films, several television shows, and was often featured in the popular Bigen commercial for hair dye, per the publication. His latest projects include Man on the Edge, which was released earlier this month, and The Modelizer, which is currently in post-production.

"Kenneth was not only a wonderfully gifted actor, but he was also a dear friend whom I respected and I could turn to for advise when needed. It was a joy and honor to watch him work and bring the many characters he played to life. I'm saddened and I will miss him," Tsang's manager Andrew Ooi at Echelon Talent Management told Variety.

Ooi also paid tribute to Tsang on Instagram, writing alongside a carousel of photos of the actor through the years, "Dear Kenneth, thank you for being a friend. It was an honour to work with you over all these years. I will miss your wise counsel, laughter and our dimsum lunches with you and Lina."

"May you rest in eternal peace and be remembered for all the wonderful movies that you made. If you see my grandma in heaven, please say hi for me, she was a big fan who told me all about you when I first started watching your films. I will miss you. Xox #tsangkong #kennethtsang #hkcinema #rip," he added.

Ooi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

