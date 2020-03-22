Self-isolating Chicago residents have singalong to Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer' hours after keyboardist David Bryan reveals coronavirus diagnosis

Bon Jovi member David Bryan (pictured last August) revealed his coronavirus results. (Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage)

More celebrities are speaking out about their experiences with the coronavirus.

On Saturday — the same day actress Debi Mazar revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 — Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan shared his own diagnosis.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus,” the 58-year-old rocker told fans on social media. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon ... with the help of every American!!”

His message prompted bandmate Jon Bon Jovi — who has been pitching in at his New Jersey restaurant amid the outbreak — to reach out with some moral support. “Feel good my brother,” the singer wrote.

Shortly after Bryan revealed his health news, his band inspired a singalong in Chicago. As USA Today reports, at 7 p.m. local time on Saturday night, residents confined to their homes under the city’s “stay at home” order began belting out the group’s 1986 hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” from their balconies and open windows.

Jon Bon Jovi himself joined in, addressing fans in a video posted to Instagram.

“In these trying times, I am with you with all of my heart and my soul,” he said, playing a few chords on his guitar.

“Sing it out, baby, we’re all going to come through this together,” he added. “Be strong. i love you.”

@BonJovi folks under a stay home order in Chicago are singing your tune ... because we need all the music we can get now @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kkKlxY9xsh — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) March 22, 2020

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

