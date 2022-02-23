Bon appetit, Boise: 3 chefs, baker nominated for James Beard Awards — an Idaho first

If the James Beard Awards are any indication, Boise’s restaurant scene is trending in the right direction.

A tasty one.

Three Treasure Valley chefs and one baker have been announced as semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. That’s a record number — not just for the Boise area, but for the entire state of Idaho.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation Awards are widely regarded as the Oscars of the culinary world. Being a James Beard semifinalist is potentially a career-changing honor.

The Gem State nominees are as follows.

Best Chef: Mountain region

▪ Salvador Alamilla — Amano, 702 Main St., Caldwell. Since opening in a former bank lobby in 2019, this Mexican restaurant in Indian Creek Plaza has earned a devoted following. Born in Mexico and raised in Santa Ana, California, Alamilla managed the kitchen at a Whole Foods, then Eureka! in Boise, before starting Amano.

▪ Dan Ansotegui — Ansots, 560 W. Main St., Boise. Since opening in 2020, Ansots has served traditional Basque cuisine with a focus on chorizos. A key player on the Boise food scene for more than four decades, Ansotegui founded Bar Gernika in 1991, then the Basque Market eight years later.

Dan Ansotegui carves away in his downtown Boise bistro, wholesale and catering operation.

▪ Kris Komori — Kin, 999 W. Main St., Boise. How often can an Idaho chef get the James Beard nod without making the short list? This is Komori’s fourth time as a regional semifinalist. Known for its ambitious prix-fixe menus, Kin opened its dining room in 2021.

Outstanding Baker

▪ Khatera Shams — Sunshine Spice Bakery & Cafe, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Started by four close-knit sisters in late 2019, Sunshine Spice is Boise’s only Afghan cafe. Although each sister contributes individual skills, Khatera serves as chef, baker and chief barista.

The Sunshine Spice Bakery & Cafe’s Shams sisters (left to right): Homeyra, Bahar S. Amir, Khatera, and Narges.

Team effort, finals

Chefs and bakers who receive James Beard accolades always pass on credit to their kitchen co-workers. Hours after semifinalists were announced Feb. 23, Alamilla at Amano posted his gratitude on the restaurant’s Facebook page: “What an honor! Thanks to @beardfoundation for the consideration. Above all, muchísimas gracias to our passionate and hardworking team (#amanofamily) who make this dream a reality. Showcasing my heart and our heritage through food wouldn’t be possible without nuestro equipo and their dedication to Amano.”

Amano’s Mexican cuisine has made it a hit in Canyon County.

Having four semifinalists for the first time is exciting news for the Boise area and Idaho. But one thing is worth noting. Regional dynamics shifted a few years ago in the James Beard Awards. Idaho was moved out of the Northwest region and into a reconfigured Mountain grouping. “Best Chef: Mountain” semifinalists now are chosen from Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

Sure, Boise competes against the larger Salt Lake City and Denver metro areas. But now Boise doesn’t have to face elite culinary cities Portland and Seattle — potentially helping to level the playing field and elevate smaller restaurants and places.

Kris Komori of Kin at work in the kitchen with his son, Kichi.

So will one of Idaho’s semifinalists finally make the pared-down list of James Beard Award nominees when they’re revealed March 16? Can a Gem Stater become a finalist?

It’s never happened before.

But like the restaurant scene in growing Boise, things could be changing.

When all is said and done, 2022’s ultimate winners will be crowned June 13 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.