‘Bombshell’ Writer Charles Randolph Boards Pandemic Movie for SK Global

Oscar-winning writer Charles Randolph will write, direct and produce a film about the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in China for SK Global, which will finance and produce.

The project, which is still untitled, marks a directorial debut for Randolph, who wrote Fox News drama “Bombshell” and won an Academy Award with Adam McKay for adapted screenplay for “The Big Short.”

“I’m very happy to be working with everyone at SK Global to get this right,” Randolph said. “The deeper we dig, the richer the story of Wuhan becomes. It’s one thing to fight a monster. It’s another thing to fight a monster in the dark.”

SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin made the announcement on Saturday. The film examines the dramatic weeks in China as the medical community confronts a mysterious virus, soon to become a global pandemic. The project is set to film in China along with other international locations.

Margaret Riley will executive produce. Xian Li is the executive in charge of development and production for SK Global, whose producing credits include “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hell or High Water.”

Penotti and Corwin said in a statement, “Charles takes us through an electrifying and revealing drama all of us are living through. His vivid storytelling and insights are at the heart of this narrative. We couldn’t be more pleased to support his vision and directorial debut.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of SK Global by Brian Kornreich, head of business and legal affairs. Randolph is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Paul Hastings.

The movie is the second major film and TV project in recent days to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. “The Trip” helmer Michael Winterbottom is also set to hone in on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the country’s coronavirus response in a drama series produced by Fremantle, Passenger and Revolution Films.

