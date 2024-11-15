Bombers running back Brady Oliveira becomes 4th player to win CFL's top player, top Canadian awards

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira became the fourth player in CFL history to be named the top player and top Canadian in the same season at the league's awards night Thursday in Vancouver. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Winnipegger Brady Oliveira joined an elite club Thursday — one with just three other members in Canadian Football League history.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back was named most outstanding player and most outstanding Canadian at the league's awards night in Vancouver, becoming just the fourth player to win both awards in the same season.

"This is an individual award but I need to ensure you that this is not an individual award … this is a team award," Oliveira said.

He joins Hall-of-Fame players Jon Cornish (2013), Tony Gabriel (1978) and Russ Jackson (1963, 1966 and 1969) as the only players to accomplish the rare feat.

Cornish was also the last running back to be named the CFL's top player 11 years ago.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was the most outstanding player in 2021 and 2022.

Oliveira, who finished the regular season with a league-best 1,353 rushing yards and 476 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns, beat out Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell with 31 of 56 votes for the award and become the ninth Winnipeg player to capture it. Mitchell was seeking a third most outstanding player award, having won in 2016 and 2018 while with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 27-year-old Oliveira was up for the MOP honour last year, but Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly took home the award.

Oliveira also became the first player since Cornish (2012-14) to repeat as the league's top Canadian. Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was the other finalist.

"I'm a proud, proud Canadian boy, proud Winnipegger, proud Manitoban," Oliveira said. "I play in my hometown ... this is a dream come true and this is never going to get old."

He also gave a shoutout to Adeyemi-Berglund.

"You're inspiring so many Canadian kids out there, and that's what we are trying to do is inspire and pave the way for the next generation," Oliveira said.

A fellow alumnus of Winnipeg's Oak Park High School, Bombers receiver Nic Demski said Thursday he's immensely proud of Oliveira.

"Brady, you know, he's a dawg man. There's no secret in that. He does a lot of great things for our team and a lot of great things in this league," Demski said before the awards show. "He is definitely deserving of both awards."

Demski said he loves the way Oliveira plays with an "edge," adding his teammate's success is a great thing for the city of Winnipeg.

"It means the world for a Winnipeg-born guy, who grew up watching the Bombers, and to be where he is now and does what he does — not only in the community but on this football field as well," Demski said.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea, who was named the top Canadian in the CFL in 1999, said Oliveira plays football the right way.

"He's a hard-nosed runner and he can do it all. He's got great hands, understands protections and is always there for his O-line. He's a complete back."

And while Oliveira's goal is to help the Bombers to a third Grey Cup title in five seasons, O'Shea believes his star running back has earned the right to be proud of being recognized as the league's top player.

"You win an award like that and it's a moment you should be proud of," O'Shea said.

Injured linebacker honoured

Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill, who won't be suiting up with his teammates when they take on the Argonauts in Sunday's Grey Cup game, was nonetheless recognized with an award of his own Thursday in Vancouver.

Bighill received the Tate Pate Memorial Award, given to a CFL player that exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship and someone who has made a significant contribution to his team, his community and the players' association.

The CFL's top defensive player in 2015, 2018 and 2021, Bighill was lost for the season after an injury on Labour Day weekend in Regina.