Bombay HC to hear plea seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on October 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bombay High Court will hear the plea filed by a suspended RTO officer seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corruption in the Transport Department of the state on October 8.

A Division Bench comprising of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar on Wednesday fixed the matter for a physical hearing for October 8, 2021.

Suspended officer of nashik RTO Gajendra Patil has filed a writ petition against the Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab and Transport department officers in the state in connection with transfer posting scam and alleged corruption in the department.

Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case, following which Parab on August 31 sought 14 days time to appear before the agency. (ANI)