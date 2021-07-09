Bombay HC asks Centre to come up with policy to name airports

Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Bombay High Court while hearing a PIL on Friday over the issue of policy for naming of airports in the country asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh to apprise the Court about the status of the draft policy on this issue which has been pending since 2016.

Court also observed that as Aviation Ministry has got a new set of ministers and this should be their first task to formulate this policy which has been long pending.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer on the issue of formulating a nationwide policy for the naming of airports.

Recently MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) saw a huge rally of thousands of people violating Covid protocols to demand the naming of upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai as DB Patil International airport. HC has shown its displeasure over such a huge gathering on this issue, particularly during pandemic, violating all protocols.

Today, with instructions to ASG for updating the status of the pending draft policy, the High Court adjourned the matter for a week, till July 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle and expansion of his ministry bringing Jyotiraditya Scindia as Civil Aviation Minister.

The exercise carried out over two years after the BJP-led government came to office in its second term and amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19, saw some ministers being dropped and the induction of 15 cabinet ministers and several ministers of state. Seven ministers of state were elevated to cabinet rank. (ANI)