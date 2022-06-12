Bombardier to Resume Negotiations with IAMAW Local 712 Chapter Representing Workers in Dorval and Saint-Laurent, Québec

Bombardier Inc.
·2 min read
Bombardier Inc.
Bombardier Inc.

MONTREAL, June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is disappointed with the results of this weekend’s vote by IAMAW Local 712 members, who have not ratified an offer for the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement. Bombardier is examining options to determine next steps and has confirmed with IAMAW Local 712 that negotiations will resume on Tuesday, June 14.

The company is confident it is on the right track and remains engaged toward a successful future for all employees, including IAMAW Local 712 members as well as the sites in the Montreal area where they work.

Bombardier has a contingency plan that will be put in place at the affected sites to reduce the impact on operations during the IAMAW Local 712 planned study day set for Monday, June 13.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger and Global are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649

Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167


