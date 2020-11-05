Bombardier reports US$192M third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported net income of US$192 million in its third quarter compared with a net loss of US$91 million in the same quarter last year.

The Montreal-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of six cents per share a year ago.

Revenue, including its railway division which is being sold to Alstom, totalled nearly US$3.53 billion, down from $3.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it lost US$215 million or 13 cents per share in its third quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$55 million or four cents per share a year ago.

Last week, Alstom shareholders approved its US$8.4-billion purchase of Bombardier's railway division.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press