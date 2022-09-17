Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A): Is Breakeven Near?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bombardier Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$305m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$560m, the CA$3.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bombardier will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Bombardier is bordering on breakeven, according to the 13 Canadian Aerospace & Defense analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$59m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bombardier's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Bombardier currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

