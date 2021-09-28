Bombardier’s Flagship Global 7500 and Best-selling Challenger 350 Business Jets on Display in Europe

Guests have the chance to step aboard Bombardier’s two most renowned aircraft, which offer an unparalleled combination of cabin experience and performance

Showcase includes stops in Germany, Spain and Sweden

As part of Bombardier’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, jets are touring using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)



MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that two of its leading business jets, the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft and the super mid-size market leader Challenger 350 aircraft, are on a tour of several European countries.

The showcase has begun in Germany and will include stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Denmark before wrapping up in Sweden on October 5.

“As interest in business aviation grows in Europe and all over the world, it’s important for customers to see first-hand how the cabins and attention to detail aboard Bombardier jets set themselves apart,” said Emmanuel Bornand, Regional Vice President of Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Bombardier. “We’re so pleased to create this distinctive experience for our guests.”

The Global 7500 aircraft created a new space at the upper end of the business jet spectrum since its entry-into-service, with the 100th aircraft already being manufactured. This unparalleled business jet offers four true living areas, including a master suite with a full-size bed, and Bombardier’s patented Nuage seating collection for the ultimate comfort on long flights. Its industry-leading range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 kilometres) means passengers can fly nonstop from Western Europe to virtually anywhere on the planet, including Bali, Tokyo and Honolulu. The Global 7500 aircraft’s steep approach capabilities allow it to access London City and a variety of challenging airfields – and to fly out of these airports with excellent range.

The Challenger 350 aircraft is the industry’s best-selling super mid-size jet for seven years running, thanks to its performance, reliability and advantageous operating costs, not to mention its best-in-class cabin experience and smooth ride. This tour will provide an occasion for guests to learn more about the future of this renowned business jet, which will soon be evolving into the Challenger 3500 aircraft, entering service in the second half of 2022. This aircraft will have a brand-new interior and a host of innovations and was proudly designed through a sustainable lens.

Bombardier’s commitment to sustainability is also on display during this tour, as the Challenger 350 and Global 7500 aircraft are travelling through Europe on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), refined by Neste. Bombardier is a longtime proponent of the widespread adoption and availability of this fuel as an effective tool toward the industry’s goal to minimize its carbon footprint.

Visits to the aircraft are by appointment, and guests are required to follow COVID-19 protocols in place.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. For more information about our industry-leading business jets, visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website.

Bombardier, Challenger 350, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 7500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

