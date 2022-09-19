Bombardier Announces the Winners of its 2021 Diamond Supplier Program

  • Diamond certification granted to suppliers who demonstrated outstanding operational performance and competitiveness in 2021

  • This is the fourth consecutive year Bombardier has awarded suppliers with this program

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has awarded 18 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond certification, recognizing them for their excellence in operational performance standards for 2021, as well as for their commitment to continuous improvement. Bombardier presented the awards for outstanding effort to its Diamond Suppliers during a ceremony in Montréal today.

“Our business partners are key to our continued success, as they help us in delivering the world’s best business jets to the market,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier. “I want to congratulate the 18 winners of our 2021 Diamond Supplier program and for working collaboratively with us and pursuing continuous improvement in light of challenges observed around the world.”

“Through the Bombardier Diamond Supplier program, we establish a common definition of excellence, contributing to building a strong and long-term relationship with our valued suppliers,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations, Bombardier. “We are particularly proud that eight of the winners are Quebec-based, as we continue to support the local aerospace sector and expand our capabilities.”

Suppliers are recognized across three categories – Production, Indirect goods and services, and Aftermarket. Bombardier Diamond Suppliers have met the operational performance and competitiveness levels needed to qualify in these specific categories for the calendar year 2021. These suppliers are:

Production:

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
FACC Operations
Groupe Meloche
Placeteco
Plastiques Flexibülb
Sealth Aero Marine
ShinMaywa Industries, Aircraft Division
Techno Aerospace

Indirect goods and services:

AAA-Canada
Accenture
Avis Budget Group
Axiscades Technology Canada
Kuehne + Nagel
MSB, Ressources Globales Aero
NTT DATA Inc.
Tech Mahindra Limited

Aftermarket:

Peerless Aerospace Fastener Corporation
Rolls-Royce Business Aviation, Customers and Services Division

The world-class performance and competitiveness of Bombardier business aircraft and the company’s track record of excellence and innovation are achieved through the collaborative efforts with suppliers and by building valued partnerships based on trust and respect. For more information about this program, please visit Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier program web page.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Anna Cristofaro
Manager, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514-855-8678


