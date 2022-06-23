Bombardier Announces IAMAW Local 712 Members Working in Dorval and Saint-Laurent, Québec, Ratify New 5-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Bombardier Inc.

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that IAMAW Local 712 members, working in Dorval and Saint-Laurent, Québec, have voted in favor of ratifying a new 5-year collective bargaining agreement.



The company is pleased with the results of the vote and is committed to working closely with IAMAW Local 712 member employees and their union leadership to maintain its position as an industry leader.

The ratification of the new collective agreement demonstrates a mutual engagement toward a successful future for both Bombardier’s employees as well as the sites in the Montréal area where IAMAW Local 712 member employees work. Bombardier firmly believes that the success of the company resides in the quality of its products as well as in its experienced and engaged employees.

