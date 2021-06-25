Bombardier at 52-Week High on News
Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 on Friday. Bombardier today announced a one-business day extension with respect to its cash tender offer previously announced on June 3, to purchase for cash up to $1,000,000,000 U.S. aggregate purchase price of three series of its outstanding senior notes due 2022 and 2023.
AGF Management Limited (T.AGF.B) hit a new 52-week high of $8.16 on Friday. No news stories available today.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (T.ATA) hit a new 52-week high of $35.03 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (T.BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high of $63.60 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T.BIR) hit a new 52-week high of $4.62 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $14.24 on Friday. No news stories available today.
CI Financial Corp. (T.CIX) hit a new 52-week high of $23.12 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Crew Energy Inc. (T.CR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.96 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T.CTS) hit a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Cymbria Corporation (T.CYB) hit a new 52-week high of $66.05 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (T.DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Diamcor Mining Inc. (V.DMI) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents on Friday. No news stories available today.
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp (C.DOSE) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents on Friday. No news stories available today.
DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T.DRM) hit a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Friday. No news stories available today.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (T.DRT) hit a new 52-week high of $4.96 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T.ERF) hit a new 52-week high of $9.19 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Frontera Energy Corporation (T.FEC) hit a new 52-week high of $7.37 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Four Nines Gold Inc. (C.FNAU) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents on Friday. No news stories available today.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T.FRU) hit a new 52-week high of $9.76 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Engine Media Holdings Inc. (V.GAME) hit a new 52-week high of $15.47 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.GCG) hit a new 52-week high of $36.80 on Friday. No news stories available today.
goeasy Ltd. (T.GSY) hit a new 52-week high of $159.90 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (T.IPL) hit a new 52-week high of $20.35 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Journey Energy Inc. (T.JOY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.41 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Kutcho Copper Corp. (V.KC) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents on Friday. No news stories available today.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (T.LSPD) hit a new 52-week high of $103.81 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Metamaterial Inc. (C.MMAT) hit a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Maxim Power Corp. (T.MXG) hit a new 52-week high of $2.65 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (V.NSCI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.57 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Ovintiv Inc. (T.OVV) hit a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Friday. No news stories available today.
CGX Energy Inc. (V.OYL) hit a new 52-week high of $2.48 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Palamina Corp. (V.PA) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Friday. No news stories available today.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (T.PBH) hit a new 52-week high of $127.51 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Paramount Resources Ltd. (T.POU) hit a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T.POW) hit a new 52-week high of $40.36 on Friday. No news stories available today.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T.PSK) hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Quantum Battery Metals (C.QBAT) hit a new 52-week high of $2.89 on Friday. No news stories available today.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (T.REI.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T.SIA) hit a new 52-week high of $16.64 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (T.SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $17.81 on Friday. No news stories available today.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation (T.TGL) hit a new 52-week high of $2.73 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (T.TWM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (V.WOW) hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Friday. No news stories available today.
WSP Global Inc. (T.WSP) hit a new 52-week high of $145.27 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Yangarra Resources (T.YGR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 on Friday. No news stories available today.