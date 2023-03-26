'Wiped off the map': South braces for more severe weather after tornadoes leave 26 dead. Live updates.

Susan Miller, John Bacon and Ross Reily, USA TODAY
·7 min read

ROLLING FORK, Miss. – The South was bracing for another wall of severe weather Sunday, two days after violent tornadoes smashed across the Mississippi Delta region, gutting rural towns and leaving more than two dozen people dead.

Search and rescue teams continued to dig through the rubble early Sunday. At least 25 people died in a twister that stayed on the ground in Mississippi for more than an hour Friday night. Houses were torn from foundations, trees were stripped of branches, cars were flipped like toys, entire blocks were wiped out.

Rolling Fork, about 60 miles northwest of Jackson, suffered such damage that Mayor Eldridge Walker declared bluntly to CNN "my city is gone."

Rodney Porter, who lives about 20 miles south of Rolling Fork and belongs to a local fire department, said the devastation was overwhelming. “It’s like a bomb went off,” he said, describing houses stacked on top of houses.

One man died in Morgan County, Alabama, the sheriff’s department there said.

The supercell that spawned the deadly Mississippi twister that moved across 170 miles also appeared to produce tornadoes that caused damage in northwest and north-central Alabama, said Brian Squitieri, a severe storms forecaster with Storm Prediction Center. Dozens of people were injured, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported.

"A large portion of the state has the potential to see severe storms Sunday evening," the state emergency management agency tweeted. "Expect damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Have a plan. Know your safe place. Have multiple ways to receive alerts."

DEADLY STORMS: Tornadoes rip through Mississippi

Developments:

►A confirmed tornado slammed down near Cannonville, Ga., on the Alabama border Sunday, moving east at 40 mph, the LaGrange Daily News reported. The radar-confirmed storm also brought half-dollar size hail.

►Pope Francis offered a special prayer Sunday for the people of Mississippi “hit by a devastating tornado” during his weekly noon blessing in Vatican City.

► President Joe Biden early Sunday issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, the areas hardest hit Friday night. Biden called the damage "heartbreaking."

► Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency and vowed to help rebuild. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell was scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.-

Alaina Dean, 8, and her mother, Shannekia Miles, salvage what they can from their home in Rolling Fork, Miss., on March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town.
Alaina Dean, 8, and her mother, Shannekia Miles, salvage what they can from their home in Rolling Fork, Miss., on March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town.

How you can help

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is accepting local donations of bottled water, canned goods, and paper products for the victims of the storms. Here are just some of the other ways you can help:

•The Salvation Army's Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi office said it was delivering supplies in mobile feeding units. The agency is accepting donations here.

•The Red Cross said more than 100 trained disaster workers are on the ground in Mississippi and more help was on the way. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

•Save the Children’s emergency response teams was mobilizing supplies including water, food, diapers & hygiene kits for families. You can help fund the effort by donating here.

What is the Sunday forecast in the South?

A cold front is expected to stall across the South, and moisture from the Gulf could help fuel showers and thunderstorms into the day Sunday, some of which could be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

Intense thunderstorms were already breaking out in parts of the Southeast early Sunday, Accuweather reported. Several severe storm warnings were issued in Mississippi and Alabama, and hail larger than golf balls was reported. The same states pummeled with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Friday could be at risk into Sunday night, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Columbia, South Carolina could be most at risk, forecasters said, as well as Jackson, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Alabama. Damaging winds of 60-70 mph, large hail and a few tornadoes were possible, Accuweather said.

Where was the worst tornado damage?

The system cut its ruinous path late Friday northeastward across Mississippi and Alabama, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. The small towns of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County and Silver City in Humphreys County bore the brunt of the damage as the tornado swept through at 70 mph.

The tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating, the National Weather Service office in Jackson said late Saturday. An EF-4 tornado has top wind gusts from 166 mph to 200 mph, according to the weather service.

“It is almost complete devastation,” said Royce Steed, the emergency manager in Humphreys County. “This little old town, I don’t know what the population is, it is more or less wiped off the map.”

Steed said the devastation was akin the deadly 2011 Tuscaloosa–Birmingham tornado and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

TORNADOES EXPLAINED: Is a tornado watch or warning worse? What to know about preparing for these violent storms

Tornado was deadliest since 2011

The tornadoes that slammed parts of Mississippi and the Deep South were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service records.

In April 2011, 31 people died in Mississippi during tornadoes that pummeled several states, mostly in the southeastern U.S., weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said. Alabama was hit hardest during a “super outbreak” of hundreds of twisters that killed more than 320 people and caused an estimated $12 billion in damage.

Where is Sharkey County?

Sharkey County, with a population of 3,600, is located in the Mississippi Delta region. About 71% of the county's population is Black and 27% is white, according to 2021 Census data. About 35% of the county's households are in poverty, while the county has a median household income of just under $39,000. The nationwide median household income was $70,784 in 2021.

It is also a town that is no stranger to great challenges. The backbone of the economy is agriculture. In 2019, the Lower Delta suffered extreme flooding that lasted most of the year and few crops were planted. This left farmers without incomes, farmhands without jobs and little money circulating in the local economy.

– Brian Broom

Diner workers survived by sheltering in refrigerator

The owners and employees at a Rolling Fork diner survived by sheltering together in the restaurant's walk-in refrigerator. The rest of the restaurant was completely destroyed, photos show.

The group of eight people huddled inside the walk-in cooler at Chuck's Dairy Bar could feel powerful winds pushing the refrigerator along the ground, owner Tracy Harden told USA TODAY

“All of a sudden the lights flickered and somebody hollered, ‘Cooler!’” and everyone rushed inside while her husband fought against the wind to close the refrigerator door, Harden said. “Before the door closed, he could see the sky,” she said. “It hit that fast.”

– Claire Thornton

Witnesses recall terror when twisters hit

Cornel Knight said he was at a relative's home in Rolling Fork with his wife and daughter, 3, when the tornado struck. “You could see the direction from every transformer that blew” despite the darkened sky, he said.

Sheddrick Bell, his partner and two daughters huddled together in a closet of their home in Rolling Fork home for 15 minutes as the storm raced through, listening to howling winds that burst windows as his daughters cried and his partner prayed.

“I was just thinking, ‘If I can still open my eyes and move around, I’m good,’” he said.

Nighttime tornadoes can be deadly

Nighttime tornadoes are twice as likely to be deadly as daytime tornadoes, scientists report. A 2008 study published by Northern Illinois University professors Walker Ashley and Andrew Krmenec found that nighttime tornadoes made up only 27% of all tornadoes from 1950 to 2005 but were responsible for 39% of all tornado deaths.

One in 32 nighttime tornadoes results in a death compared with one in 64 in the daytime.

Some reasons for this are obvious, according to Weather.com meteorologist Jon Erdman.

Unless lit by at least somewhat frequent lightning, you may not see a tornado at night, Erdman said. "One challenge the meteorological and social science communities face is getting the public to take shelter immediately, without first 'confirming the threat' of a tornado by looking outside and wasting precious seconds to reach shelter."

– Doyle Rice

Contributing: Christine Fernando, Claire Thornton, USA TODAY; The (Jackson, Miss.) Clarion-Ledger; The Associated Press   

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes severe weather live updates: 26 dead in Mississippi, Alabama

Latest Stories

  • Crews continue to sift through Deep South tornado wreckage

    Crews on Sunday continued the harrowing task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes after hundreds of people were displaced by a destructive tornado that tore through the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the U.S. At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others injured as the storm ripped through towns, flattening entire blocks and obliterating houses Friday night

  • 'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

    ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama. The tornado devastated a swath of the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and to

  • Mississippi meteorologist breaks down over tornado hit

    At least 26 people killed as tornado leaves behind a sea of destruction

  • Fans disappointed with Kansas State’s final possession in loss to Florida Atlantic

    The Wildcats didn’t get a shot attempt in their final possession of the Elite Eight game loss and fans were disappointed.

  • Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged: She 'Is Just on Cloud Nine' and 'He Adores Her' (Sources)

    "She is being coy about details, but she is beaming," a source tells PEOPLE about Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's engagement

  • At Least 23 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi: 'Loss Will Be Felt'

    The death toll, which is expected to change, was confirmed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

  • BC man says father received medically assisted death, but shouldn’t have

    Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is one of the fiercest legal debates underway in Canada right now. It was supposed to be legal this month for those whose only condition is a mental illness, but the federal government delayed that eligibility expansion for at least another year. It comes after increasing pressure from psychiatrists, patient advocates and families – including a B.C. man who says his father was suicidal and still received a medically assisted death.

  • Canada finishes with 7-5 round-robin record, makes playoff cut at women's worlds

    SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women's world curling championship. Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished in third place at 7-5 and will face sixth-place Japan (7-5) on Saturday in a qualification match at the Goransson Arena. The top s

  • Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Make Out On Mexico Vacation

    Elvis star Austin Butler has been dating his girlfriend Kaia Gerber since late 2021, but they've gotten a lot of attention lately as Butler's award wining performance has increased his visibility. Here, their history.

  • Queen Victoria's Family Tree

    The famous queen's genetic legacy has shaped the royal houses of Europe.

  • Harry And Meghan’s Eviction From UK Home Is Just The Beginning, According To Palace Insiders

    The subject of exactly how many homes the British monarch owns has often been the cause of a raised eyebrow – as, over many years, there has invariably been a spare house or country pile lying around and available for any family member deemed in need. However, that looks set to change with the arrival […]

  • Nathan Lane said Robin Williams 'protected' him from talking about his sexuality in a 1996 interview with Oprah Winfrey: 'I wasn't ready'

    Nathan Lane said Robin Williams was a "saint" for saving him from discussing his sexuality before he was ready to do so on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

  • GTA police recover 24 stolen vehicles worth $2.1M and destined for Dubai

    Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o

  • Mississippi tornado kills 26 and brings devastation to US state

    The storms have killed 26 and devastated rural towns, with Rolling Fork almost completely wiped out.

  • The fascinating history behind the throne King Charles will sit on at his coronation

    The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May

  • At 64, Andie MacDowell Swears By This Cream For ‘Glowing, Plump, And Dewy’ Skin

    Andie MacDowell’s skin earned a shoutout at the 2023 Oscars. She swears by L’Oreal Paris’ Age Perfect Midnight Cream for ‘glowing, plump, and dewy’ skin.

  • Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Were Spotted Making Out in Tokyo

    This was definitely not on our 2023 bingo card.

  • Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact

    CHAMPLAIN, New York/TORONTO (Reuters) -Asylum seekers warned by police they could be sent back continued to walk into Canada through the unofficial United States border crossing into Quebec at Roxham Road a day after the two countries amended a 20-year-old asylum pact trying to stem the influx. On Saturday afternoon, as snow began to fall at Roxham Road, a Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson said officials had just begun to process asylum seekers apprehended under the new protocol and had sent one back to the U.S. U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to the Safe Third Country Agreement on Friday after a record number of asylum seekers arrived in Canada via unofficial border crossings, putting pressure on Trudeau to address it.

  • 'Totally disgraced': Trump lashes out at 2024 rivals, possible indictment at Waco campaign rally

    Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters in Texas on Saturday as he faces a possible indictment. "If we don't win this next election, 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed," Trump said. The rally at Waco Regional Airport was billed by his team as the first of his 2024 campaign, though he's held smaller events in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina since launching his White House bid back in November.

  • Mississippi tornado leaves at least 23 dead

    STORY: Over 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a tornado and strong thunderstorms ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, according to the state’s emergency management agency, leaving hundreds without shelter. It’s left a trail of damage more than 100 miles long and parts of the state remain under tornado warning.Piles of twisted metal can be seen here in the western Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was hardest hit.The state’s emergency management agency said early Saturday morning that at least 23 are dead and four remain missing, and that can expect these numbers to change. The numbers were confirmed by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Twitter, who also said that search and rescue teams were still active.Reeves declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, which he said would remain in effect until "this threat to public safety shall cease to exist."President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking."He said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell told CNN that she would be traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to join those already on the ground, adding that the American Red Cross was setting up shelters.At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.The reports stretched from the western edge of Mississippi north through the center of the state and into Alabama.