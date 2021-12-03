Bomb threat made at Eagle Point Elementary. Deputies give all-clear

Eagle Point Elementary after-school students and staff were evacuated Saturday afternoon when a bomb threat was reported at the school. An all-clear was given, but deputies identified a person of interest while sweeping the school.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office received the bomb threat at the Weston elementary school around 3 p.m. At the time, school was already out and the remaining after-care workers and students were evacuated.

As BSO deputies went to the school, the sheriff’s office monitored school cameras and identified a “person of interest.” As a precaution, a security sweep was done and no explosives were found, deputies said. An all-clear was given.

BSO has not said if the person of interest was detained or questioned. There have been no arrests at this time.

This comes a day after a 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student was arrested for making social media threats against the Parkland school. He was charged with writing threats to conduct a mass shooting.