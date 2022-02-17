Bomb threat made against Windsor mayor's home over COVID-19 measures, police allege

WINDSOR, Ont. — Police say they've charged a 31-year-old woman for allegedly threatening to bomb the home of the mayor of Windsor, Ont., over COVID-19 measures.

Windsor police say they launched an investigation on Monday related to a social media post.

They allege the woman made a bomb threat against Mayor Drew Dilkens' home.

Police allege the comments were on a social media thread about COVID-19 mandates.

The mayor has been outspoken about a recent protest against pandemic measures on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge that shut down Canada-bound traffic from Detroit.

Police cleared the area of the protest on Sunday and the bridge reopened just before midnight.

The woman arrested faces one count of threats to property and was released with court conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press