Bomb threat forces evacuation of North Carolina Zoo. Investigators are on scene.

The N.C. Zoo in Asheboro was evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.

In a news release, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it had received a call at 10:43 a.m. that a park representative had received a bomb threat “through electronic means.” The park began evacuating visitors and will be closed until further notice.

Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the park were joined by others to secure the perimeter of the property, the release said. Investigators also asked for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to send its bomb squad.

Randolph County Sheriff’s investigators are working to determine the source of the threat, the release said.

The park did not say how many visitors were there on Monday, but spring is typically the busiest time of year for the zoo.

The zoo hosts an average of 100,000 school children each year.

Anyone with information about the threat can contact Randolph County Sheriff’s investigators at 336-318-6658 or call Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7463. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Sheriff’s Office app or the Crime Stoppers app.