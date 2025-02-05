Bomani Jones, Puka Nacua & Cam Jordan talk Kupp, Garrett & Luka trades LIVE in New Orleans | McCoy & Van Noy

Super Bowl LIX is four days away, which means it’s time to take the show on the road. Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy give a quick preview to the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday before the show moves to the Toyota Land Cruiser set at Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans.

Gerald is joined live by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and discuss the news that the Rams are going to trade Cooper Kupp. Later, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan chats about his Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nomination. Also, Bomani Jones swings by the set to discuss the Myles Garrett trade request, the astonishing Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade in the NBA and Bomani has a request for the younger generation.

(1:05) - Super Bowl LIX preview

(7:54) - Bomani Jones joins the show

(15:50) - Puka Nacua talks Cooper Kupp’s influence

(24:04) - Cam Jordan on his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

(30:12) - Gerald & Bomani tell us how they really feel

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

