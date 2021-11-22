BoM expected to declare La Niña weather event as summer’s first tropical cyclone forms

Photograph: Darren England/AAP

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology is expected to declare on Tuesday that a La Niña event is under way in the Pacific, underscoring the prospect of a relatively cool, damp and stormy summer for much of the north and east.

The declaration will come a day after the bureau confirmed the season’s first tropical cyclone had formed in the Australian region. Cyclone Paddy developed near Christmas Island and reached category-one stretch on Monday but will weaken within days without making landfall.

A declaration of a La Niña is widely expected by the bureau at its fortnightly update of the main climate drivers for Australia’s weather on Tuesday afternoon. It has had a La Niña alert in place for weeks, and most of the models the bureau uses have been tipping such an event will last until at least January 2022.

“You can see the pattern is already La Niña and you can see the impacts,” said Agus Santoso, a senior research associate at UNSW’s Climate Change Research Centre. “It’s not strong but it’s not that weak either.”

The Bureau of Meteorology was approached for comment.

Related: New South Wales gets severe weather respite but flood risks remain with rain forecast to return

People living in eastern Australia, in particular, hardly need more confirmation that conditions have recently turned wet and cool. While the above-average rainfall endured by many areas during winter and spring had more to do with conditions in the Indian Ocean, the Pacific tends to have more influence in summer.

During La Niña years, the east to west trade winds blowing across the equatorial Pacific strengthen. These effectively push rain systems westwards and raise the chance of flooding, and also lift relative sea level in the western Pacific.

Such years also tend to have more cyclones than usual. Last month, the bureau estimated there was a two-in-three chance Australia’s region would have more than the seasonal average of 11.



Last year also included a La Niña and experts say there is about a 40% chance of having back-to-back events. The last double bout covered 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Story continues

“I suspect it will be neutral next year,” Santoso said, adding “it’s not impossible to have three years in a row” as shown by the 1998-2000 period.

Ben Domensino, a senior forecaster at Weatherzone, noted the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) declared a double-dip La Niña last month. It uses a lower threshold to assess such an event, or its opposite, an El Niño.

“Although it’s not technically been declared [in Australia], we’ve been in a very La Niña-like state for some weeks now,” Domenino said.

Related: NSW floods: Forbes residents return home as waters peak but more rain is forecast

Recent widespread and heavy falls have resulted in minor to moderate flooding in many inland rivers, notably in NSW. The Lachlan River, which last week threatened the NSW central west town of Forbes, remains at major flood levels.

Another belt of rainfall – with moisture fed in part from Cyclone Paddy – is heading eastwards. That should bring 40-60mm of rain to a large area from Queensland into Victoria, with isolated falls of 100mm. Since catchments are already saturated, more flood watches will be issued, Domensino said.

Farmers struggling to get crops in before fields become saturated are among those looking to the skies for relief from the rain. Insurers too will be watching closely since flood damage typically exceeds that from droughts and even bushfires.

During the most recent La Niña and its aftermath from December 2020 to April 2021, the Insurance Council of Australia declared three catastrophes. These triggered about 65,000 insurance claims for damages totalling just over $1b, the ICA said.