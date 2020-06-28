Are these $32 wireless earbuds as good as pricey Airpods?

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We put these Boltune True Wireless Earbuds to the test against the best in the biz. (Photo: Boltune)

Are you still untangling your earbuds during the entire first minute of every phone call, catching the wire on doorknobs as you walk around the house, and generally living in a tech universe others left two years ago? It’s 2020—time to step up to the convenience of wireless earbuds. The amount of frustration you’ll save makes this an urgent purchase. Plus, the newest smartphones aren’t designed with headphone jacks. Wireless earbuds are your future, whether you’re ready or not.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We have a sense why you might be hesitating: the cost of Apple Airpods, king of the category, is enough to make you weak in the knees. But what if we told you we’ve found a pair of wireless earbuds that stands up to that giant? Meet the exceptional Boltune True Wireless Earbuds, which normally sell for $60 on amazon. But...wait for it...are now $28 off, bringing them in at just $32.

How do they compare? We think you’ll like what we have to say below.

Audio quality & controls

Boltune True Wireless Earbuds offer premium, well-balanced audio that’s great for music and podcasts. Tones are clear, bass is punchy and deep, and you can roam up to 50 feet from your smartphone or tablet while listening. These earbuds also have noise-reduction features for better, smoother call clarity. Say goodbye to muffled, staticky phone calls.

“These [earbuds] do exactly what I hoped they would,” wrote a delighted Amazon shopper. “That is, provide good passive noise cancelling and good sound quality while lasting a long time on a charge.... I like the high end perks like [the fact that] the charging case has positive and negative magnets that attract the correct earbud to the correct docking side.”

Story continues

One critique reviewers had is that the controls and navigation on the Boltune True Wireless Earbuds take a bit of time to master.

Battery life & comfort

These Boltune True Wireless Earbuds offer a nice fit. They’ll stay comfortably in place (there have been complaints about Apple earbuds not always doing the same). Said a satisfied five-star reviewer. ““These earbuds are comparable to Apple AirPods, but a sliver of the price. The sound quality is very crisp, and they do not fall out of your ear while exercising. They look sleek and lay flat against the ear.

They compare favorably with Apple Airpods on functionality and features, too. According to the same reviewer, the Boltune True Wireless Earbuds “have the same touch functionality and programmability of the AirPods. Great microphone for phone calls too! People can clearly hear me on the other line. All around great purchase for the price.”

Boltune True Wireless Earbuds even go a step further than the Apple AirPods with heavy-duty waterproofing: you can actually dunk these Boltune True Wireless Earbuds in 65 feet of water for 30 minutes and they’ll still work and sound great when you pull them back out. So no worries about sweating during your workouts, getting caught in the rain, or even using your Boltunes in the shower (if that’s your thing). Now that’s something you can’t do with AirPods!

Bottom line

Amazon shoppers say that these Boltune True Wireless Earbuds—which feature up to 36 hours of playback—rival Apple AirPods (and Samsung Galaxy Buds, too) for ease-of-use, compact design, and overall tip-top audio quality. They offer impressive audio, waterproofing, and noise reduction at an unbelievable price.

“The sound quality is amazing on these earphones....” said a reviewer. They pair very easily through Bluetooth with any of the devices I own, and also look good in real life. Good quality, good sound, good battery, and good price.”

Grab them—for just $32—before this sale ends.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.