Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa LIVE: League Cup updates
Bolton: Dixon, Aimson, Santos, Johnston, Bradley, Lee, Williams, John, Afolayan, Kachunga, Charles
Aston Villa: Martinez, Young, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho
Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
19:15 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
18:46 , admin
19:15 , admin
This is your Aston Villa team to face Bolton Wanderers tonight. 👊#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/lie8IZNT3V
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 23, 2022
19:15 , admin
Welcome to Bolton. 👋 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/TWN2ywDbwh
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 23, 2022