Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Lincoln City

Comeback defender Jack Iredale scored his first goal for the club as Bolton recorded their best opening day win for 12 years with a 3-0 League One success over Lincoln.

Australian Iredale had not played for last season's play-off semi-finalists since injuring his knee at Barnsley on 2 January.

But the ex-Cambridge star needed only four minutes to make an impact, heading in Aaron Morley's corner.

The Imps sought a quick response and Ben House fired a shot into the side netting.

However, the Trotters were always in control and Randell Williams headed wide from debutant Josh Dacres-Cogley's cross before the interval.

Lincoln's set-piece frailty was evident again when Wanderers doubled their lead after 58 minutes. This time the unchallenged Victor Adeboyejo headed in from Williams' corner.

Bolton could not match their 4-0 win at QPR on the first day of the 2011-12 campaign but they added a third goal 16 minutes from time as Lincoln's new skipper Paudie O'Connor turned a cross from George Thomason - the substitute's first touch of the game - into his own net.

