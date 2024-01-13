Bolton v Cheltenham abandoned after medical emergency in stands

Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA

The League One match between Bolton and Cheltenham was abandoned on Saturday after a supporter suffered a medical emergency and needed lengthy treatment in the stands.

Play was halted at 0-0 in the 29th minute when medical personnel were alerted to the situation in the East Stand. The referee, Sunny Singh Gill, stopped the match and took the players off the pitch.

Fans vacated the surrounding area to allow those carrying out CPR to do their jobs. After about 20 minutes of treatment on the stairs, the person receiving treatment was taken down to pitch level on a stretcher and carried behind a makeshift screen to a waiting ambulance in the corner of the ground.

After consultation between the two managers, clubs and match officials, it was decided the match should be abandoned half an hour after play was halted with the fan still in a “critical condition”. The announcement that the match would not continue was greeted with a round of applause by those in attendance. Bolton posted on X: “Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, today’s game has been postponed. Our thoughts are with the family concerned.”

It is the second time this season a League One match has needed to be called off for this reason. Leyton Orient v Lincoln was abandoned after 82 minutes when a supporter needed CPR in the stands. Fans ran on to the pitch to ensure the match was stopped in order to get treatment for the person in the stands.