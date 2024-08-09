Bolton sign Luton forward McAtee

John McAtee's last game on loan for Barnsley was against Bolton in the League One play-off semi-final [Rex Features]

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of John McAtee on a three-year deal from Luton Town.

The forward becomes the eighth player to join the club this summer.

McAtee, 25, spent last season on loan in League One at Barnsley, where he scored 15 goals in 45 appearances.

"It’s a huge signing for us as we’ve had to fight off a lot of competition to get him," Bolton manager Ian Evatt told the club's website.

McAtee, whose younger brother James is at Manchester City, never played a game for Luton, after a previous spell on loan at Grimsby Town before his Barnsley stint.

But he will now be part of a Bolton squad looking for promotion after last season's play-off final defeat by Oxford United at Wembley.

They kick off their season away to Leyton Orient on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Follow live text coverage on the BBC of all the EFL action on the opening weekend.