Is Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Bolt Biotherapeutics' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Bolt Biotherapeutics last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$191m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$68m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years from March 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Bolt Biotherapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Bolt Biotherapeutics has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$2.1m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 18% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Bolt Biotherapeutics Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Bolt Biotherapeutics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$98m, Bolt Biotherapeutics' US$68m in cash burn equates to about 69% of its market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Bolt Biotherapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Bolt Biotherapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

