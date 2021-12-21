Bolstering midfield, Sporting KC brings back fan favorite who helped win 2013 MLS Cup

Sporting Kansas City finalized its second signing in as many days on Tuesday, securing free-agent defensive midfielder Uri Rosell on a two-year contract through 2023, with an option for 2024.

Rosell’s contract with Orlando City SC ran out following the 2021 season. That club opened negotiations with the Spanish defensive midfielder, but he opted for free agency.

Rosell was a starter for Sporting KC from 2012-14. During that stint, he helped the club win the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup.

Sporting KC signed left back Ben Sweat on Monday to a two-year deal through 2023, again with an option for 2024.

Rosell, 29, was originally signed by Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes in August 2012, playing six games down the stretch before taking a big leap in 2013.

During Sporting KC’s MLS Cup-winning season, Rosell started 41 of 42 matches in all competitions, leading the league in interceptions (130) and leading the club in successful passes and tackles won.

His 2014 season started just as well for Sporting before he was signed by Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in a deal reportedly worth $1.5 million to $1.8 million.

Rosell spent several seasons on loan with other clubs in Portugal before returning to Major League Soccer with Orlando in 2018. In four seasons with the Lions, he appeared in 70 MLS matches and improved his career passing accuracy in MLS to 86.9% and tackle success rate to 66.8%.

A native of Catalonia in Spain, he joined FC Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia at the age of 14 in 2006 and competed alongside current Sporting centerback Andreu Fontas.

He will most likely slot into the depth chart behind Jose Mauri in the No. 6 spot, filling the hole left by Ilie Sanchez, whose contract option was not exercised at the end of last season.

But with the return of the U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup in 2022, there will be plenty of chances to get Rosell into the starting lineup.