The Bolsonaro superfans forgoing Disney World for a chance to meet their hero

Mr Bolsonaro has been living in a gated community in Florida since leaving Brazil in late December - Anadolu

A short drive from Disney World, a young Brazilian family stands waiting expectantly in the Florida sunshine. But it is not Mickey Mouse they have come to see.

Isabella, 28, her husband and three young children are hoping to spy Orlando’s unlikely new attraction: Brazil’s ousted strongman, Jair Bolsonaro.

The ex-president departed for Florida in late December, without explicitly conceding defeat and skipping the formal handover to his leftist opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

His sojourn in the quiet suburbs of Kissimmee is a world away from the ransacking of Brazil's government buildings by his supporters on Sunday.

Bolsonaro has denounced the violence, but it has sparked interest in his self-imposed exile.

And the mundanity of his return to civilian life stands in stark contrast to the scenes from his home country as it reels from the attempted insurrection.

Since word spread of his presence in the Sunshine State, a steady stream of supporters have appeared on his doorstep, hoping for a glimpse of their idol before they head to the home of Mickey Mouse.

Supporters of former Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stand in front of his Florida home, hoping he will emerge - Anadolu

On vacation from their home in Washington DC, Isabella’s family has spent morning after morning outside Mr Bolsonaro’s Florida residence, a nondescript, two-storey unit in a gated community.

Isabella’s five-year-old is willing to forgo the allure of Disney’s Magic Kingdom for a chance to see the right-wing populist, she says.

“Even at five they know right from wrong,” she says, contrasting Mr Bolsonaro with Lula, the leftist leader who staged a remarkable comeback from a jail term on corruption charges.

“We had to make an effort to come and they [the kids] wanted to see Bolsonaro,” she said. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we absolutely love and adore him.”

It is not just young fans who are forgoing the delights of Disney for the chance of meeting their hero.

Marcelo Luiz, 47, and his wife Fabiana made a detour from Boston to the theme park when they heard Mr Bolsonaro was in town.

Ms Luiz is wearing a pair of sandals customised with stickers illustrating her passions: Minnie, Mickey, and the US and Brazilian flags.

Despite her enthusiasm for Disney, she has spent as much time queuing outside the home of Mr Bolsonaro as she has for any of the theme park's attractions.

Others have travelled from Ohio, Brazil, and even Dubai. They chant “Bolsonaro! Bolsonaro! Bolsonaro!” as they wait.

Liliana Martins Monteiro holds her nine-month-old daughter, Louise, as she and other supporters of pray for Mr Bolsonaro to emerge from his home - Anadolu

The ousted leader has been happy to oblige his supporters, posing for selfies and handing out autographs until he was briefly hospitalised with abdominal issues linked to a 2018 stab wound.

Since he was discharged, supporters have continued their pilgrimage to their idol's residence.

They park their cars on the grassy bank of a busy highway to make their way on foot into the gated community, wearing caps emblazoned with “Bolsonaro” or the Brazilian national colours - green, yellow and blue - now synonymous with his movement.

Some have brought gifts, and wait for hours without shade from the Florida sun, such is their determination to score a photo with him.

They ask the ex-president’s security officials, who sit in plastic chairs outside his temporary home, for regular updates.

On the days Mr Bolsonaro does not appear, some hug the bodyguards - a proxy for their revered president.

Some supporters have waited for hours without shade in the sun - Shutterstock

Mr Bolsonaro's supporters pray in front of his Florida house - Shutterstock

Mr Bolsonaro is staying in the holiday home of a retired Brazilian martial arts star and staunch supporter, José Aldo.

The eight-bedroom, five-bathroom property is available to rent online for $519 a night, but it is unclear if the ex-president was gifted his stay.

The resort features a water park and a free shuttle to Orlando's top attractions: Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld.

Its cookie-cutter homes are a far cry from the striking presidential palace Mr Bolsonaro has occupied the last four years.

But since being ousted from power, he appears to be relishing the routine of life as an ordinary citizen once more.

Prior to his hospital stay, his days were spent aimlessly browsing supermarket aisles, his bodyguard following behind with the shopping trolley, and making solo trips to local fast-food joints.

Munching fried chicken alone

One of his final meals as president was recorded with him munching on fried chicken alone at a Kentucky Fried Chicken chain in Orlando. Staff at the chain said they had been oblivious to Mr Bolsonaro’s presence.

Managers at a local grocery were equally unaware, and uninterested, that they had done business with the ex-president.

“We get a lot of celebrities in here,” shrugged one staff member.

Florida has a long history with ousted Latin American leaders, but it may hold a specific appeal for Mr Bolsonaro.

The state is home to roughly a fifth of all Brazilians living in the US and has staked its claim as a staunchly conservative "citadel of freedom" under its Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

It is also home to Donald Trump, whose advisers had reportedly considered inviting Mr Bolsonaro, the so-called "Trump of the Tropics" to his Mar-a-Lago club for a New Year’s bash.

While Mr Bolsonaro's populist, anti-establishment stance has inspired the comparison with the wealthy ex-US president, it is his common touch that appears to impress his fervent supporters most.

'He's a regular guy, just like us'

"He could be in a palace, not a house like this - where we can all visit," said Eduardo Carvalho, who represents a group of Brazilian pastors in the area, from outside Mr Bolsonaro's holiday home. "But he's just like us. He's a regular guy."

Mr Bolsonaro's presence in Florida has become a headache for Joe Biden's administration since “Brazil’s January 6”, with some Democrats accusing the Brazilian authoritarian of fomenting the uprising.

Mr Biden has come under pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as members of his own party to expel his unwanted guest as they draw a link to the US Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan 6, 2021.

Prominent Democrats in Congress have urged the White House to revoke any diplomatic visa that Mr Bolsonaro may be using for his stay.

The suggestion prompted disgust among Bolsonaro supporters in Florida.

"He came here with a valid visa so there's no excuse to send him away," said Mr Carvalho.

Mr Bolsonaro may preempt any such plans, indicating to a Brazilian media outlet that he would return home sometime this month.

Certainly Isabella, the 28-year-old from Washington DC, hopes that after his Florida sojourn, Mr Bolsonaro will return to Brazil to continue fighting his cause.

"Hopefully in four years, maybe he'll try for re-election," she said.

For now, however, Mr Bolsonaro appears to have chosen a welcoming refuge in Kissimmee.