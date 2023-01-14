Bolon hits 6 3s, No. 22 Charleston tops Elon for 17th in row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon made six 3s and scored 21 points as No. 22 College of Charleston extended the nation's longest win streak to 17 games with a 78-60 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Ante Brzovic added 17 points for the Cougars (18-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who struggled early but rallied after halftime to turn back Elon (2-16, 0-5).

Trailing by two points at halftime, the Cougars went on a 22-6 run, with Bolton's 3 making it 54-40 with 11:35 left.

Charleston had a season-high 15 3-pointers. At one point, it connected on six straight 3s.

Reyne Smith, who was 4 of 13 on 3s, finished with 14 points and Ryan Larson had 12 for the Cougars.

Max Mackinnon led Elon with 17 points.

Despite not having defeated a Division I team all season, the Phoenix gave the ranked Cougars all they could handle in the opening half.

Shooting better than 60 percent from the floor, Elon opened up a 23-14 lead on Sam Sherry’s layup midway through the first half.

The Cougars answered with a 12-2 run tied it at 26 on a tip-in by Charles Lampten. Elon led 34-32 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: The Phoenix figured to be overmatched from the get-go, yet hung in for a half as they continue looking for their first CAA win — and victory over a Division I — opponent this season.

College of Charleston: The Cougars came out flat after a highly charged 71-69 victory at UNC Wilmington this past Wednesday. They found themselves along with their outside shooting in time to prevent one of the season's biggest surprises.

UP NEXT

Elon: Plays at UNC Wilmington on Monday night.

College of Charleston: Plays William & Mary on Monday night.

