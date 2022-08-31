Bolognese ragù sauce recipe

Stephen Harris
·2 min read
Bolognese sauce - Andrew Twort
Bolognese sauce - Andrew Twort

Many locals claim that ragù from Bologna should only be served with pasta made with eggs such as tagliatelle or pappardelle, but teaming this with spaghetti is just as delicious.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

  • 200g streaky bacon, cut into batons

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 750g ground beef – if possible, ask your butcher for beef neck or flank with a wide grind

  • 1 medium onion, finely diced

  • 1 medium carrot, finely diced

  • 2 celery stalks, finely diced

  • 250g cherry tomatoes, blitzed in a blender

  • 1 tbsp tomato purée

  • 250ml fresh chicken stock

  • 250ml whole milk

  • 100g unsalted butter

Method

  1. In a large non-stick frying pan, fry the bacon in the oil until crisp and the fat is released. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside, and add the ground beef to the pan.

  2. Fry the beef until it is browned all over and then remove it to a plate by the stove, leaving behind any juices in the pan.

  3. Add the onion, carrot and celery to the pan (this will have the effect of deglazing it) and cook them for about five minutes, until soft. Add a pinch of salt now.

  4. Return the beef and bacon to the pan and stir through the vegetables. Add the blitzed cherry tomatoes and reduce until all of the liquid has gone. Stir in the tomato purée.

  5. Add the chicken stock and simmer for an hour, covered, but make sure the pan always has enough liquid to cover the meat – add a little water if needed.

  6. After an hour, add the milk and simmer for another hour.

  7. When the sauce is almost dry, beat in the butter and check the seasoning – it may need more salt.

  8. This can now be kept covered in the fridge for a week or frozen, to use with pasta.

  9. To serve this with pasta, cook your pasta (egg tagliatelle is best) as per the packet instructions but for a couple of minutes less.

  10. Have a large frying pan ready and add the ragù to it, warming it through.

  11. Add the drained pasta to the pan along with a couple of tablespoons of the cooking water and shimmy the pan as it cooks to coat the pasta in the ragù.

  12. Serve in deep bowls with plenty of grated fresh parmesan.

